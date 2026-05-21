EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



05.06.2026 / 12:07 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, United Kingdom, 2.6.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) Wer­bung Wer­bung 1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Bank of America Corporation

City: Wilmington, DE

Country: United States of America 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 1.6.2026 Wer­bung Wer­bung 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

0,98 %

2,50 %

3,48 %

38 850 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

1,54 %

2,50 %

4,04 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000969985 380 314 0,98 % SUBTOTAL A 380 314 0,98 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 359 0,00 % Rights of Use n/a n/a 184 564 0,48 % SUBTOTAL B.1 184 923 0,48 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 21/07/2026 - 06/05/2030 n/a Cash 785 068 2,02 % SUBTOTAL B.2 785 068 2,02 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Bank of America Corporation 2 NB Holdings Corporation 1 3 BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited 2 4 BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited 3 5 Merrill Lynch International 4 6 BAC North America Holding Company 2 7 Bank of America, National Association 6 8 BofA Securities Inc. 2 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - London, United Kingdom am 2.6.2026

05.06.2026 CET/CEST

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