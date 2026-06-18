EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



19.06.2026 / 18:35 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 19.6.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) Wer­bung Wer­bung 1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Louis Moore Bacon Wer­bung Wer­bung 4. Name of shareholder(s): Moore Global Investments, LLC, Wilmington, Delaware 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16.6.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

0.18 %

10.63 %

10.81 %

38 850 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.18 %

10.63 %

10.81 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT000969985 70 805 0.18 % SUBTOTAL A 70 805 0.18 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Convertible Bond 23/06/2026 23/06/2026 Physisch 4 129 770 10.63 % SUBTOTAL B.2 4 129 770 10.63 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Louis Moore Bacon 2 Moore Group Holdings, LLC 1 3 MCM Group Holdings, Inc 2 4 Kendall Managment Investments, LLC 3 5 Moore Capital Holdings, LLC 4 6 Moore Capital Advisors, LLC 5 7 Moore Capital Management, LP 6 8 Moore Global Investments, LLC 1 0.18 % 10.63 % 10.81 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - London am 19.6.2026

19.06.2026 CET/CEST

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