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EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.06.26 20:41 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.06.2026 / 20:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London, 22.6.2026

 

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City: Wilmington
Country: United States
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.6.2026

 

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to
shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights
through
financial/other instruments (7.B.1 +
7.B.2)		  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		 Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the
date on w hich threshold w as crossed / reached		  
3,86 %		  
0,27 %		  
4,14 %		  
38 850 000
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)		        
 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares
 
ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		  
(Sec		 Indirect
133 BörseG
2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000969985   1 500 481   3,86 %
SUBTOTAL A 1 500 481   3,86 %
             

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
 
Type of instrument		  
Expiration Date		  
Exercise Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the
instrument is exercised		  
% of voting rights
Convertible Bond n/a n/a 62 535 0,16 %
  SUBTOTAL B.1 62 535 0,16 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Sw ap 15/10/2026 -
18/06/2036		 15/10/2026 -
18/06/2036		 Cash 44 046 0,11 %
  SUBTOTAL B.2 44 046 0,11 %
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entity:
 
No.		  
Name		 Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments
held  directly (%)		 Total of both (%)
1 JPMorgan
Chase & Co.		        
 
2		 JPMorgan
Chase Bank,
National Association		  
1		      
 
3		 J.P. Morgan
International Finance Limited		  
2		      
 
4		 J.P. Morgan
Capital Holdings Limited		  
3		      
5 J.P. Morgan
Securities PLC		 4      
6 JPMorgan
Chase Holdings LLC		 1      
 
7		 J.P. Morgan
Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.		  
6		      
8 J.P. Morgan
Securities LLC		 7      
           

 

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Chain of controlled undertakings:
 
 
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC (100%)
 

 

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

 

London am 22.6.2026


22.06.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben
Austria
Internet: www.ats.net

 
End of News EQS News Service

2351432  22.06.2026 CET/CEST

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