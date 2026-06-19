EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.06.2026 / 20:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 22.6.2026
Overview
Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
|1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
|2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City: Wilmington
Country: United States
|4. Name of shareholder(s):
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.6.2026
|6. Total positions
|
|% of voting rights attached to
shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights
through
financial/other instruments (7.B.1 +
7.B.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the
date on w hich threshold w as crossed / reached
|
3,86 %
|
0,27 %
|
4,14 %
|
38 850 000
|Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)
|
(Sec
|Indirect
133 BörseG
2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000969985
|
|1 500 481
|
|3,86 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|1 500
|481
|
|3,86 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|Convertible Bond
|n/a
|n/a
|62 535
|0,16 %
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|62 535
|0,16 %
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical / Cash Settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Cash-settled Equity Sw ap
|15/10/2026 -
18/06/2036
|15/10/2026 -
18/06/2036
|Cash
|44 046
|0,11 %
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|44 046
|0,11 %
|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entity:
|
No.
|
Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Shares held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments
held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|JPMorgan
Chase & Co.
|
|
|
|
|
2
|JPMorgan
Chase Bank,
National Association
|
1
|
|
|
|
3
|J.P. Morgan
International Finance Limited
|
2
|
|
|
|
4
|J.P. Morgan
Capital Holdings Limited
|
3
|
|
|
|5
|J.P. Morgan
Securities PLC
|4
|
|
|
|6
|JPMorgan
Chase Holdings LLC
|1
|
|
|
|
7
|J.P. Morgan
Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.
|
6
|
|
|
|8
|J.P. Morgan
Securities LLC
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
|10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC (100%)
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
London am 22.6.2026
22.06.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
|
|Fabriksgasse 13
|
|8700 Leoben
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.ats.net
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2351432 22.06.2026 CET/CEST
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