EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.06.2026 / 20:41 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 22.6.2026 Overview Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) Wer­bung Wer­bung 1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City: Wilmington

Country: United States 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.6.2026 6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to

shares (7.A) % of voting rights

through

financial/other instruments (7.B.1 +

7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the

date on w hich threshold w as crossed / reached

3,86 %

0,27 %

4,14 %

38 850 000 Position of previous

notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

2018)

(Sec Indirect

133 BörseG

2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000969985 1 500 481 3,86 % SUBTOTAL A 1 500 481 3,86 % Wer­bung Wer­bung B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Convertible Bond n/a n/a 62 535 0,16 % SUBTOTAL B.1 62 535 0,16 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Sw ap 15/10/2026 -

18/06/2036 15/10/2026 -

18/06/2036 Cash 44 046 0,11 % SUBTOTAL B.2 44 046 0,11 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural

person or legal entity:

No.

Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments

held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 JPMorgan

Chase & Co.

2 JPMorgan

Chase Bank,

National Association

1

3 J.P. Morgan

International Finance Limited

2

4 J.P. Morgan

Capital Holdings Limited

3 5 J.P. Morgan

Securities PLC 4 6 JPMorgan

Chase Holdings LLC 1

7 J.P. Morgan

Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.

6 8 J.P. Morgan

Securities LLC 7 9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Chain of controlled undertakings:





JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) London am 22.6.2026

22.06.2026 CET/CEST

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