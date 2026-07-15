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EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.07.2026 / 21:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Kansas City, Missouri,  14.7.2026

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

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1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: American Century Companies
City: Kansas City
Country: United States

4. Name of shareholder(s): American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTL SMALL CAP VALUE ETF  4.9228%
American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP VALUE  0.1359%
American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY ETF  0.1169%
American Century ICAV - AVANTIS GLOBAL SMALL CAP VALUE UCITS ETF  0.0649%
American Century World Mutual Funds, Inc.- INTERNATIONAL SMALL-MID CAP  0.0502%
American Century World Mutual Funds, Inc. -INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES  0.0432%
American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTL LARGE CAP VALUE ETF  0.0175%
American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTL SMALL CAP EQUITY ETF  0.0217%
American Century Non-U.S. Small Cap Trust  0.0083%
American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS RESPONSIBLE INTL EQUITY ETF  0.0063%
American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY  0.0094%
American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc. - STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: AGGRESSIVE   0.0015%
American Century Non-U.S. Small Cap Ex-Emerging Markets Equity Trust  0.0037%
American Century ICAV - AVANTIS GLOBAL EQUITY UCITS ETF  0.0008%
American Century ICAV - AVANTIS EUROPE EQUITY UCITS ETF  0.0002%
AVANTIS CIBC INTERNATIONAL EQUITY ETF  0.0009%
AVANTIS CIBC GLOBAL SMALL CAP VALUE ETF  0.0011%
American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc.-STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: CONSERVATIVE  0.0002%
American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc. -STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: MODERATE  0.0011%
Client Account 1  0.0543%
Client Account 2  0.0016%
 

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5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 13.7.2026

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
5,46 %		  
0,00 %		  
5,46 %		  
38 850 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
5,34 %		  
0,00 %		  
5,34 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000969985   2 122 253   5,46 %
SUBTOTAL A 2 122 253 5,46 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 American Century Companies        
2 American Century Invesment Management Inc 1      
3 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTL SMALL CAP VALUE ETF 2 4,92 %   4,92 %
4 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP VALUE 2      
5 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY ETF 2      
6 American Century ICAV - AVANTIS GLOBAL SMALL CAP VALUE UCITS ETF 2      
7 American Century World Mutual Funds, Inc.- INTERNATIONAL SMALL-MID CAP 2      
8 American Century World Mutual Funds, Inc. -INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES 2      
9 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTL LARGE CAP VALUE ETF 2      
10 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTL SMALL CAP EQUITY ETF 2      
11 American Century Non-U.S. Small Cap Trust 2      
12 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS RESPONSIBLE INTL EQUITY ETF 2      
13 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY 2      
14 American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc. - STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: AGGRESSIVE 2      
15 American Century Non-U.S. Small Cap Ex-Emerging Markets Equity Trust 2      
16 American Century ICAV - AVANTIS GLOBAL EQUITY UCITS ETF 2      
17 American Century ICAV - AVANTIS EUROPE EQUITY UCITS ETF 2      
18 AVANTIS CIBC INTERNATIONAL EQUITY ETF 2      
19 AVANTIS CIBC GLOBAL SMALL CAP VALUE ETF 2      
20 American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc.-STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: CONSERVATIVE 2      
21 American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc. -STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: MODERATE 2      
22 Client 1 Account 2      
23 Client 2 Account 2      
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

**UPDATE: please disregard prior notification and replace it with this one.** 

 

This notification is being made on behalf of American Century ETF Trust  Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF as it has now fallen below the 5% threshold.  American Century Investment Management, Inc., as investment manager, is not the owner of these 4.92% shares, but has the right to exercise voting rights on behalf of the owners of these shares.  Each respective owner is shown in Section 4.

 

 Kansas City, Missouri am  14.7.2026


15.07.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben
Austria
Internet: www.ats.net
LEI Code: 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321

 
End of News EQS News Service

2366550  15.07.2026 CET/CEST

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