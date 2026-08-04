EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



07.08.2026 / 14:09 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 7.8.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) Werbung 1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City: Wilmington

Country: United States 4. Name of shareholder(s): J.P. Morgan Securities PLC 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 5.8.2026 Werbung 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

3,93 %

0,23 %

4,16 %

38 850 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4,22 %

0,26 %

4,47 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000969985 1 528 500 3,93 % SUBTOTAL A 1 528 500 3,93 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Convertible Bond 05/08/2026 05/08/2026 40 116 0,10 % SUBTOTAL B.1 40 116 0,10 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/11/2026 - 23/06/2031 30/11/2026 - 23/06/2031 Cash 47 851 0,12 % SUBTOTAL B.2 47 851 0,12 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 1 3 J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited 2 4 J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited 3 5 J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4 3,92 % 0,23 % 4,15 % 6 JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC 1 7 J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. 6 8 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 7 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Chain of controlled undertakings: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities PLC (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) London am 7.8.2026

07.08.2026 CET/CEST

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