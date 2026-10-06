EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.10.2026 / 22:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 5.10.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: U.S.A.
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 2.10.2026
6. Total positions
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
|
2,89 %
|
1,08 %
|
3,97 %
|
38 850 000
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
2,84 %
|
1,17 %
|
4,01 %
|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000969985
|
|1 123 299
|
|2,89 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|1 123 299
|2,89 %
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|
|
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical /
Cash Settlement
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CFD
|n/a
|n/a
|Cash
|418 090
|1,08 %
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|418 090
|1,08 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|No.
|Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Shares held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|2
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|1
|
|
|
|3
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|2
|
|
|
|4
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|3
|
|
|
|5
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|4
|
|
|
|6
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|5
|
|
|
|7
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|6
|
|
|
|8
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|7
|
|
|
|9
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|8
|
|
|
|10
|Trident Merger LLC
|3
|
|
|
|11
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|10
|
|
|
|12
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|7
|
|
|
|13
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|12
|
|
|
|14
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|13
|
|
|
|15
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|12
|
|
|
|16
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|7
|
|
|
|17
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|16
|
|
|
|18
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|17
|
|
|
|19
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|18
|
|
|
|20
|BlackRock Group Limited
|19
|
|
|
|21
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|20
|
|
|
|22
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|20
|
|
|
|23
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|22
|
|
|
|24
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|20
|
|
|
|25
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|5
|
|
|
|26
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|25
|
|
|
|27
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|6
|
|
|
|28
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|27
|
|
|
|29
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|5
|
|
|
|30
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|29
|
|
|
|31
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|30
|
|
|
|32
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|31
|
|
|
|33
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4%.
London am 5.10.2026
06.10.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
|
|Fabriksgasse 13
|
|8700 Leoben
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.ats.net
|LEI Code:
|529900EVOKN4LCCD9321
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2411472 06.10.2026 CET/CEST
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