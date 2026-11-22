|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.11.2026 / 20:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Glasgow , 20.11.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Morgan Stanley
City: Wilmington, Delaware
Country: USA
4. Name of shareholder(s): Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.11.2026
6. Total positions
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
|
0,17 %
|
4,00 %
|
4,17 %
|
38 850 000
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
0,21 %
|
3,91 %
|
4,11 %
|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000969985
|
|65 838
|
|0,17 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|65 838
|0,17 %
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|1 098 004
|2,83 %
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|1 098 004
|2,83 %
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical /
Cash Settlement
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Equity Swap
|04.11.2030
|at any time
|Cash
|444 220
|1,14 %
|Retail Stuctured Product - Warrant
|19.03.2027
|at any time
|Cash
|1
|0,00 %
|Convertible Bond
|at any time
|at any time
|Physisch
|12 980
|0,03 %
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|457 201
|1,18 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|No.
|Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Shares held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
|
|2
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
|1
|
|
|
|3
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC
|2
|
|
|
|4
|Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
|3
|0,00 %
|1,14 %
|1,14 %
|5
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
|2
|0,00 %
|0,14 %
|0,14 %
|6
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
|1
|
|
|
|7
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
|6
|
|
|
|8
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
|7
|
|
|
|9
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|8
|0,17 %
|2,72 %
|2,89 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
-
Glasgow am 20.11.2026
22.11.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
|
|Fabriksgasse 13
|
|8700 Leoben
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.ats.net
|LEI Code:
|529900EVOKN4LCCD9321
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2439982 22.11.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf AT S (AT
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen
partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen
passende Open-End Produkte auf AT S (AT
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Risikohinweis: Im Durchschnitt erleiden
7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten.
Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige
Anlagestrategien geeignet.
Risikohinweis: Im Durchschnitt erleiden
7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten.
Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige
Anlagestrategien geeignet.
Werbung