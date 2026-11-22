EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.11.2026 / 20:05 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Glasgow , 20.11.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) Werbung 1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Morgan Stanley

City: Wilmington, Delaware

Country: USA Werbung 4. Name of shareholder(s): Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.11.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

0,17 %

4,00 %

4,17 %

38 850 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0,21 %

3,91 %

4,11 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000969985 65 838 0,17 % SUBTOTAL A 65 838 0,17 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1 098 004 2,83 % SUBTOTAL B.1 1 098 004 2,83 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Equity Swap 04.11.2030 at any time Cash 444 220 1,14 % Retail Stuctured Product - Warrant 19.03.2027 at any time Cash 1 0,00 % Convertible Bond at any time at any time Physisch 12 980 0,03 % SUBTOTAL B.2 457 201 1,18 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Morgan Stanley 2 Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC 1 3 Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC 2 4 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3 0,00 % 1,14 % 1,14 % 5 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 2 0,00 % 0,14 % 0,14 % 6 Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. 1 7 Morgan Stanley International Limited 6 8 Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) 7 9 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 8 0,17 % 2,72 % 2,89 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - Glasgow am 20.11.2026

22.11.2026 CET/CEST

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