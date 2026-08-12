DAX 26.437 +0,4%ESt50 6.563 +0,4%MSCI World 5.009 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto 8,29 +2,3%Nas 26.588 +0,5%Bitcoin 55.341 +0,7%Euro 1,1525 -0,0%Öl 87,9 -1,2%Gold 4.367 -1,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40ÖlpreisEuro - DollarBitcoin - EuroGoldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs)A2PSR2TeslaA1CX3TAmazon906866NEL ASAA0B733Microsoft870747Apple865985Siemens EnergyENER6YBASFBASF11NVIDIA918422Lufthansa823212Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)710000BayerBAY001Daimler TruckDTR0CKPlug PowerA1JA81TUITUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero.Hier informieren
Top News
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & MusterdepotsTools & integriertes TradingNewsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-PVR: ATOSS Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
ATOSS Software AG
92.30 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.0 %
Charts | News | Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ATOSS Software SE
ATOSS Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.08.2026 / 10:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Notice pursuant to Section 43(1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) (significant shareholding)

On August 10, 2026, Ms. Valerie Obereder notified us, in accordance with Sections 33(1) and 34(2) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), that the percentage of voting rights she holds or, more specifically, the percentage of voting rights in ATOSS Software SE attributed to her under a pool agreement of the Obereder family (“pool”) in ATOSS Software SE had exceeded the 10% threshold as of August 10, 2026, and that the aggregate voting interest amounts to 25.08% (corresponding to 3,989,210 voting rights).

In light of this, Ms. Valerie Obereder has notified us of the following in accordance with Section 43(1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG):

1. Objectives of the acquisition
a. Neither the pool nor I personally are pursuing any strategic objectives or seeking to generate trading profits with regard to ATOSS Software SE through this acquisition.
b.    Neither the pool nor I personally intend to acquire additional voting rights in ATOSS Software SE through purchase or by any other means within the next twelve months.
c.    Pool member AOB Portfolio One GmbH & Co. KG is entitled to appoint a representative to the Supervisory Board in accordance with the articles of association; beyond that, neither the Pool nor I personally seek to influence the composition of the administrative, management, and supervisory bodies of ATOSS Software SE. The indirect sole shareholder of AOB Portfolio One GmbH & Co. KG, Andreas F.J. Obereder, is the Chairman of the Executive Board of ATOSS Software SE. He is scheduled to move to the Supervisory Board at the turn of the year 2026/2027.
d.    Neither the pool nor I personally seek to change the capital structure of ATOSS Software SE, particularly with regard to the ratio of equity to debt financing or the dividend policy.

2. Source of funds used for the acquisition:
The shares held by me personally were acquired exclusively with my own funds.
 

13.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software SE
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Internet: www.atoss.com
LEI Code: 529900Q9G9280ADNOA39

 
End of News EQS News Service
Werbung

2382020  13.08.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle ATOSS Software Aktie News

Werbung

ATOSS Software Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ATOSS Software nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.08.26 ATOSS Software Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.07.26 ATOSS Software Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.07.26 ATOSS Software Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.07.26 ATOSS Software Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.07.26 ATOSS Software Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.