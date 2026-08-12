EQS-PVR: ATOSS Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ATOSS Software SE

ATOSS Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



13.08.2026 / 10:09 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Notice pursuant to Section 43(1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) (significant shareholding)



On August 10, 2026, Ms. Valerie Obereder notified us, in accordance with Sections 33(1) and 34(2) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), that the percentage of voting rights she holds or, more specifically, the percentage of voting rights in ATOSS Software SE attributed to her under a pool agreement of the Obereder family (“pool”) in ATOSS Software SE had exceeded the 10% threshold as of August 10, 2026, and that the aggregate voting interest amounts to 25.08% (corresponding to 3,989,210 voting rights).



In light of this, Ms. Valerie Obereder has notified us of the following in accordance with Section 43(1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG):



1. Objectives of the acquisition

a. Neither the pool nor I personally are pursuing any strategic objectives or seeking to generate trading profits with regard to ATOSS Software SE through this acquisition.

b. Neither the pool nor I personally intend to acquire additional voting rights in ATOSS Software SE through purchase or by any other means within the next twelve months.

c. Pool member AOB Portfolio One GmbH & Co. KG is entitled to appoint a representative to the Supervisory Board in accordance with the articles of association; beyond that, neither the Pool nor I personally seek to influence the composition of the administrative, management, and supervisory bodies of ATOSS Software SE. The indirect sole shareholder of AOB Portfolio One GmbH & Co. KG, Andreas F.J. Obereder, is the Chairman of the Executive Board of ATOSS Software SE. He is scheduled to move to the Supervisory Board at the turn of the year 2026/2027.

d. Neither the pool nor I personally seek to change the capital structure of ATOSS Software SE, particularly with regard to the ratio of equity to debt financing or the dividend policy.



2. Source of funds used for the acquisition:

The shares held by me personally were acquired exclusively with my own funds.



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