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EQS-PVR: ATOSS Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ATOSS Software SE
ATOSS Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.11.2026 / 16:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notice pursuant to Section 43(1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) (significant interest)

Mr. Andreas F.J. Obereder, acting on his own behalf and as managing director of AOI Invest GmbH, notified us on November 4, 2026, that AOI Invest GmbH (hereinafter also “AOI”), pursuant to Sections 33(1), 34(2) of the WpHG, had notified us on November 4, 2026, that its total share of voting rights in ATOSS Software SE had exceeded the 25% threshold as a result of its accession to the Obereder family’s pool agreement (“Pool”) on November 3, 2026. Since then, its total share of voting rights, comprising directly held and attributed voting rights, has amounted to 25.08%; this corresponds to 3,989,210 voting rights. Mr. Andreas F.J. Obereder is the sole shareholder and managing director of AOI.

Against this background, Mr. Andreas F.J. Obereder notified us, pursuant to Section 43(1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), on behalf of AOI Invest GmbH and also on his own behalf, of the following, with his personal details provided to clarify his notification dated August 10, 2026:

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1) Objectives of the Acquisition:
a) Even after AOI joins the Pool, neither the Pool nor AOI nor I personally will pursue any strategic objectives or seek to generate trading profits with respect to ATOSS Software SE.
b) Even after AOI joins the Pool, neither AOI nor I personally intend to acquire additional voting rights in ATOSS Software SE through purchase or by any other means within the next twelve months.
c) Even after AOI joins the Pool, AOB Portfolio One GmbH & Co. KG will continue to have the statutory right to appoint a representative to the Supervisory Board. Furthermore, it is planned that I will move from the Executive Board to the Supervisory Board of ATOSS Software SE at the turn of the year 2026/2027. Beyond this right to appoint representatives and the planned transition, neither AOI nor I personally seek to influence the composition of the administrative, management, and supervisory bodies of ATOSS Software SE.
d) The Pool, AOI, and I personally do not seek to change the capital structure of ATOSS Software SE—even after AOI joins the Pool—particularly with regard to the ratio of equity to debt financing and the dividend policy.

2.) Source of funds used for the acquisition:
AOI acquired the shares from other Pool members entirely with its own funds.
 

05.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software SE
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Internet: www.atoss.com
LEI Code: 529900Q9G9280ADNOA39

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2429466  05.11.2026 CET/CEST

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