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EQS-PVR: ATOSS Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ATOSS Software SE
ATOSS Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ATOSS Software SE
Street: Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
Postal code: 81671
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900Q9G9280ADNOA39

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group announcement due to a subsidiary reaching a threshold

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Andreas F. J. Obereder
Date of birth: 13 Oct 1958

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
AOB Portfolio One GmbH & Co. KG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 Nov 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 25.08 % 0.00 % 25.08 % 15906272
Previous notification 25.08 % 0 % 25.08 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005104400 0 3989210 0.00 % 25.08 %
Total 3989210 25.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Andreas F.J. Obereder % % %
-AOB Invest GmbH % % %
-AOB Portfolio One GmbH & Co. KG 25.08 % % 25.08 %
- % % %
-Andreas F.J. Oberdeder % % %
-AOI Invest GmbH 25.08 % % 25.08 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
AOI Invest GmbH joined the Obereder family's pool agreement as an additional member upon acquiring shares on November 3, 2026 

Date
06 Nov 2026


06.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software SE
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Internet: www.atoss.com
LEI Code: 529900Q9G9280ADNOA39

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2430136  06.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle ATOSS Software Aktie News

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ATOSS Software Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ATOSS Software nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
27.10.26 ATOSS Software Neutral UBS AG
26.10.26 ATOSS Software Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.10.26 ATOSS Software Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.10.26 ATOSS Software Neutral UBS AG
25.09.26 ATOSS Software Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.