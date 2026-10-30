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EQS-PVR: Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Aurubis AG
Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.10.2026 / 10:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Aurubis AG
Street: Hovestrasse 50
Postal code: 20539
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Non application of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BNP PARIBAS SA
City of registered office, country: PARIS, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 Oct 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.93 % 2.40 % 5.33 % 44956723
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0.00 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006766504 0 1315505 0.00 % 2.93 %
Total 1315505 2.93 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Convertible Bonds 22 Oct 2032 N/A 540720 1.20 %
    Total 540720 1.20 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap on Spot position 11 Jun 2031 Multiple Cash 122853 0.27 %
Swap on Spot position 16 Oct 2028 Multiple Cash 75808 0.17 %
Swap on Spot position 02 Mar 2028 Multiple Cash 68830 0.15 %
Swap on Spot position 02 Mar 2028 Multiple Cash 68828 0.15 %
Swap on Spot position 05 Nov 2027 Multiple Cash 48471 0.11 %
Swap on Spot position 30 Aug 2028 Multiple Cash 36316 0.08 %
Swap on Spot position 09 Aug 2027 Multiple Cash 31094 0.07 %
Swap on Spot position 24 Sep 2027 Multiple Cash 28299 0.06 %
Swap on Spot position 26 Jun 2028 Multiple Cash 12507 0.03 %
Swap on Spot position 02 Mar 2027 Multiple Cash 10383 0.02 %
Swap on Spot position 23 Jun 2027 Multiple Cash 9797 0.02 %
Swap on Spot position 17 Feb 2027 Multiple Cash 8926 0.02 %
Swap on Spot position 23 Sep 2027 Multiple Cash 7387 0.02 %
Swap on Spot position 23 Jun 2027 Multiple Cash 4896 0.01 %
Swap on Spot position 26 Jun 2028 Multiple Cash 2769 0.01 %
Swap on Spot position 26 Jun 2028 Multiple Cash 1355 0.00 %
Swap on Spot position 20 Mar 2031 Multiple Cash 1163 0.00 %
Swap on Spot position 30 Aug 2028 Multiple Cash 527 0.00 %
Swap on Spot position 08 Dec 2027 Multiple Cash 444 0.00 %
Swap on Spot position 16 Feb 2028 Multiple Cash 342 0.00 %
Swap on Spot position 26 Jun 2028 Multiple Cash 155 0.00 %
      Total 541150 1.20 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BNP PARIBAS SA % % %
BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets % % 5.33 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 Oct 2026


30.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com
LEI Code: 5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2425548  30.10.2026 CET/CEST

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