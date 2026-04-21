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EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.04.26 18:00 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.04.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AUTO1 Group SE
Street: Bergmannstraße 72
Postal code: 10961
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.38 % 2.82 % 5.20 % 221456508
Previous notification 2.67 % 1.92 % 4.59 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2LQ884 0 5270730 0.00 % 2.38 %
Total 5270730 2.38 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Internal right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 853568 0.39 %
    Total 853568 0.39 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 08/05/2026 - 21/04/2033 08/05/2026 - 21/04/2033 Cash 5389513 2.43 %
Cash Settled Call Option 02/01/2099 Anytime Cash 1767 0 %
      Total 5391280 2.43 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % %
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 Apr 2026


24.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://ir.auto1-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2313884  24.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu AUTO1

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu AUTO1

DatumRatingAnalyst
10.04.2026AUTO1 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.04.2026AUTO1 BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.03.2026AUTO1 BuyUBS AG
25.03.2026AUTO1 BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
20.03.2026AUTO1 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
10.04.2026AUTO1 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.04.2026AUTO1 BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.03.2026AUTO1 BuyUBS AG
25.03.2026AUTO1 BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
20.03.2026AUTO1 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.02.2026AUTO1 HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.09.2025AUTO1 HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.08.2025AUTO1 HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.05.2025AUTO1 HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.04.2025AUTO1 HoldHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.08.2022AUTO1 UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.07.2022AUTO1 UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.2022AUTO1 UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.05.2022AUTO1 UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.05.2022AUTO1 UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AUTO1 nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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