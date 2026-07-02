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EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.07.26 18:00 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.07.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AUTO1 Group SE
Street: Bergmannstraße 72
Postal code: 10961
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.03 % 15.57 % 15.60 % 221663468
Previous notification 0.02 % 14.89 % 14.91 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2LQ884 0 73082 0 % 0.03 %
Total 73082 0.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 6256728 2.82 %
Right Of Use Open 22556441 10.18 %
Call Option 01.12.2026 50000 0.02 %
    Total 28863169 13.02 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 25.06.2036 Cash 5648725 2.55 %
      Total 5648725 2.55 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % 11.26 % 11.26 %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Jul 2026


03.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://ir.auto1-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2359168  03.07.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu AUTO1

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu AUTO1

DatumRatingAnalyst
08:01AUTO1 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.06.2026AUTO1 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.2026AUTO1 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
22.06.2026AUTO1 BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.06.2026AUTO1 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
08:01AUTO1 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.06.2026AUTO1 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.2026AUTO1 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
22.06.2026AUTO1 BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.06.2026AUTO1 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.06.2026AUTO1 HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.05.2026AUTO1 HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.02.2026AUTO1 HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.09.2025AUTO1 HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.08.2025AUTO1 HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.08.2022AUTO1 UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.07.2022AUTO1 UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.2022AUTO1 UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.05.2022AUTO1 UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.05.2022AUTO1 UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

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