EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE

AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



12.08.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Werbung The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 15% of the voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE did not serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE, in particular in the context of client facilitation. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of AUTO1 Group SE. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure of AUTO1 Group SE, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 15% of the voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE resulted from and/or was made in the context of client facilitation. The increase was financed by a combination of external and Morgan Stanley own funds. Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA), informed us on 11 August 2026 pursuant to sec. 43 (1) German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz), without disclosing the share of the respective forms of financing in the total financing of the increase of voting rights, about the following:

12.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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