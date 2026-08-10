EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
Werbung
Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA), informed us on 11 August 2026 pursuant to sec. 43 (1) German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz), without disclosing the share of the respective forms of financing in the total financing of the increase of voting rights, about the following:
12.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstraße 72
|10961 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://ir.auto1-group.com
|LEI Code:
|391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2380878 12.08.2026 CET/CEST
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AUTO1 Analysen
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Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
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|Rating
|Analyst
|30.07.26
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|AUTO1 Hold
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|29.07.26
|AUTO1 Buy
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|29.07.26
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.26
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG