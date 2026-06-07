DAX24.589 -0,7%Est506.026 -0,6%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,1400 -0,9%Nas25.709 -4,2%Bitcoin54.933 +0,2%Euro1,1508 ±-0,0%Öl96,90 +4,4%Gold4.295 -0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Infineon 623100 NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Micron Technology 869020 SpaceX SPACEX Vonovia A1ML7J Deutsche Telekom 555750 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Microsoft 870747 Lufthansa 823212 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot - Nikkei und KOSPI deutlich tiefer -- SpaceX vermietet Rechenleistung an Alphabet -- NEL, Infineon, NVIDIA, SoftBank, SK hynix, Samsung im Fokus
Top News
Nach Ausverkauf bei Aktien von Broadcom, Micron und Co.: Infineon-Aktie gelingt der Turnaround Nach Ausverkauf bei Aktien von Broadcom, Micron und Co.: Infineon-Aktie gelingt der Turnaround
Deutsche Wirtschaft von Irankrieg und Reformschwäche nach gutem Jahresstart ausgebremst Deutsche Wirtschaft von Irankrieg und Reformschwäche nach gutem Jahresstart ausgebremst
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.06.26 10:46 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Bayer
35,87 EUR -0,13 EUR -0,36%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.06.2026 / 10:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
Postal code: 51373
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.32 % 4.45 % 4.77 % 982424082
Previous notification 0.31 % 4.87 % 5.18 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000BAY0017 0 2737680 0 % 0.28 %
US0727303028 0 378100 0 % 0.04 %
Total 3115780 0.32 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 2938042 0.30 %
Right Of Use Open 13203485 1.34 %
Swap 15.12.2026 249954 0.03 %
Call Option 18.12.2026 4487236 0.46 %
Call Warrant 13.02.2029 704708 0.07 %
    Total 21583425 2.20 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Future 16.12.2033 Cash 7596106 0.77 %
Put Option 16.12.2033 Cash 1309471 0.13 %
Forward 19.06.2026 Cash 151523 0.02 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 2482903 0.25 %
Call Option 10.04.2037 Cash 4725834 0.48 %
Put Option 17.12.2027 Physical 2410500 0.25 %
Swap 02.06.2036 Cash 3486472 0.35 %
      Total 22162809 2.26 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Murray Street Corporation % % %
Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado % % %
Sphere Fund % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
05 Jun 2026


08.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2341008  08.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Bayer

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Bayer

DatumRatingAnalyst
05.06.2026Bayer BuyUBS AG
29.05.2026Bayer HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
28.05.2026Bayer BuyUBS AG
19.05.2026Bayer KaufenDZ BANK
19.05.2026Bayer OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
05.06.2026Bayer BuyUBS AG
28.05.2026Bayer BuyUBS AG
19.05.2026Bayer KaufenDZ BANK
19.05.2026Bayer OverweightBarclays Capital
14.05.2026Bayer OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.05.2026Bayer HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
13.05.2026Bayer HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.04.2026Bayer HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.04.2026Bayer HaltenDZ BANK
05.03.2026Bayer HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.02.2026Bayer VerkaufenDZ BANK
31.10.2019Bayer VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
21.08.2019Bayer VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
01.08.2019Bayer VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
28.06.2019Bayer VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Bayer nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen