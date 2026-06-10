EQS-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11.06.2026 / 13:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
|Street:
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
|Postal code:
|51373
|City:
|Leverkusen
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|549300J4U55H3WP1XT59
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Government of Singapore, represented by Minister for Finance
City of registered office, country: Singapore, Republic of Singapore, Singapore
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.90 %
|0.00 %
|2.90 %
|982424082
|Previous notification
|3.97 %
|0.20 %
|4.17 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
|0
|28490299
|0.00 %
|2.90 %
|Total
|28490299
|2.90 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Government of Singapore, represented by the Minister for Finance
| %
| %
| %
|Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Tembusu Capital Pte. Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Bartley Investments Pte. Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Ellington Investments Pte. Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is wholly owned by the Government of Singapore through the Minister for Finance ("MoF"), a body corporate incorporated under Singapore's Minister for Finance (Incorporation) Act 1959.
Temasek operates solely on commercial principles and legally owns and manages its assets. The Government of Singapore plays no role in decisions on individual investments or divestments made by Temasek.
Date
11.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
|
|51373 Leverkusen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.bayer.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2343756 11.06.2026 CET/CEST
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