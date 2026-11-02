EQS-PVR: BayWa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: BayWa AG

BayWa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



02.11.2026 / 15:28 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to Section 43(1) of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

Entity subject to the reporting obligation

Company: RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN AG

Address: Friedrich-Wilhelm-Raiffeisen-Platz 1, 1020 Vienna, Austria

Company register number: FN 203160 s

Werbung

Issuer:

Company: BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

Address: Arabellastr. 4, 81925 Munich

29 October 2026

Dear Sir or Madam,

On 19 October 2026, you were notified in a group announcement by RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN, a registered cooperative with limited liability with its registered office in Vienna, Austria, (‘R-Holding’), in accordance with Sections 33(1) and 37(1) of the Austrian Securities Trading Act (WpHG), that the proportion of voting rights in BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (‘BayWa’) attributable to us, RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN AG (“RLB NÖ-W”), attributable to us, in BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (“BayWa”) totalled approximately 31.83 per cent (31,930,808 voting rights) as at 15 October 2026.

Of this, a share of voting rights of approximately 30.56 per cent (30,661,055 voting rights) is held by Raiffeisen Agrar Invest AG, with its registered office in Korneuburg, Austria, and is attributed to us in accordance with Section 34(2) of the Austrian Securities Trading Act (WpHG).

Werbung

A further share of voting rights of approximately 1.27 per cent (1,269,753 voting rights) is held by “LAREDO” Beteiligungs GmbH, with its registered office in Vienna, Austria, and is also attributed to us in accordance with Section 34(1), first sentence, No. 1 of the WpHG.

Against this background, we hereby notify you in accordance with Section 43(1) of the WpHG as follows:

Objectives pursued by the acquisition

The notification of voting rights (group notification) submitted on 19 October 2026 is based on an internal group restructuring, namely the internal spin-off of almost all of R-Holding’s shareholdings to RLB NÖ-W. RLB NÖ-W is a wholly-owned subsidiary of R-Holding. The shareholding in BayWa continues to serve the purpose of implementing strategic objectives. RLB NÖ-W currently has no specific intention of acquiring further voting rights through purchase or by any other means within the next twelve months, but does not rule this out either. RLB NÖ-W does not currently seek to exert any further influence over the composition of BayWa’s administrative, management and supervisory bodies. RLB NÖ-W is not currently seeking any significant change to BayWa’s capital structure, particularly with regard to the ratio of equity to debt financing and the dividend policy.

We would also like to point out that, as announced in its ad hoc announcement of 30 June 2026, BayWa has reached a basic agreement with its key financing partners and the two major shareholders, Bayerische Raiffeisen-Beteiligungs-AG and Raiffeisen Agrar Invest AG, has reached an agreement in principle on a plan to amend the existing restructuring agreement, which provides, amongst other things, for an extension of the restructuring period, a roll-over of financial liabilities until the end of 2030 and interest relief for BayWa. In addition, to strengthen the economic equity capital, the financing partners are to convert financial liabilities amounting to up to 700 million euros into a subordinated instrument (subordinated instrument). A corresponding legally binding new restructuring agreement has yet to be concluded. For further details, please refer to the ad hoc announcement dated 30 June 2026.

Source of the funds used for the acquisition:

The acquisition of the voting rights took place as part of the intra-group spin-off

of virtually all of R-Holding’s shareholdings to RLB NÖ-W. Consequently, RLB NÖ-W did not utilise either borrowed or own funds in relation to the acquisition of voting rights in BayWa.