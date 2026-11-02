EQS-PVR: BayWa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: BayWa AG
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Notification pursuant to Section 43(1) of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG)
Entity subject to the reporting obligation
Company: RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN AG
Address: Friedrich-Wilhelm-Raiffeisen-Platz 1, 1020 Vienna, Austria
Company register number: FN 203160 s
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Issuer:
Company: BayWa Aktiengesellschaft
Address: Arabellastr. 4, 81925 Munich
29 October 2026
Dear Sir or Madam,
On 19 October 2026, you were notified in a group announcement by RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN, a registered cooperative with limited liability with its registered office in Vienna, Austria, (‘R-Holding’), in accordance with Sections 33(1) and 37(1) of the Austrian Securities Trading Act (WpHG), that the proportion of voting rights in BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (‘BayWa’) attributable to us, RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN AG (“RLB NÖ-W”), attributable to us, in BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (“BayWa”) totalled approximately 31.83 per cent (31,930,808 voting rights) as at 15 October 2026.
Of this, a share of voting rights of approximately 30.56 per cent (30,661,055 voting rights) is held by Raiffeisen Agrar Invest AG, with its registered office in Korneuburg, Austria, and is attributed to us in accordance with Section 34(2) of the Austrian Securities Trading Act (WpHG).
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A further share of voting rights of approximately 1.27 per cent (1,269,753 voting rights) is held by “LAREDO” Beteiligungs GmbH, with its registered office in Vienna, Austria, and is also attributed to us in accordance with Section 34(1), first sentence, No. 1 of the WpHG.
Against this background, we hereby notify you in accordance with Section 43(1) of the WpHG as follows:
We would also like to point out that, as announced in its ad hoc announcement of 30 June 2026, BayWa has reached a basic agreement with its key financing partners and the two major shareholders, Bayerische Raiffeisen-Beteiligungs-AG and Raiffeisen Agrar Invest AG, has reached an agreement in principle on a plan to amend the existing restructuring agreement, which provides, amongst other things, for an extension of the restructuring period, a roll-over of financial liabilities until the end of 2030 and interest relief for BayWa. In addition, to strengthen the economic equity capital, the financing partners are to convert financial liabilities amounting to up to 700 million euros into a subordinated instrument (subordinated instrument). A corresponding legally binding new restructuring agreement has yet to be concluded. For further details, please refer to the ad hoc announcement dated 30 June 2026.
The acquisition of the voting rights took place as part of the intra-group spin-off
02.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.baywa.com
|LEI Code:
|529900SM0FDLLYATXU36
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2426742 02.11.2026 CET/CEST
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