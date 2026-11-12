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EQS-PVR: Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Befesa S.A.
Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.11.2026 / 17:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Befesa S.A.
Street: 68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
Postal code: 2320
City: Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A.
City of registered office, country: Madrid, Spain

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
ALBA EUROPE, S.á.r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Nov 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New Below 5% % Below 5% % Below 5% % 39,999,998
Previous notification 9.93 % % 9.93 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
N/A % %
Total %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
N/A %
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
N/A %
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. 4.99 % 0.00 % 4.99 %
ALBA EUROPE, S.á.r.l. 4.99 % 0.00 % 4.99 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Alba Europe S.à.r.l. acquired and is directly holding the shares to which voting rights are attached in Befesa S.A. Alba Europe S.à.r.l. is wholly owned by Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A., a Spanish entity in which no natural person or legal entity exercises control. The principal shareholders are: - Mr. Juan March Delgado, who holds 31.51% of the share capital and voting rights* - Mr. Carlos March Delgado, who holds 27.24% of the share capital and voting rights* * (includes direct and indirect shareholdings). 

Date
11 Nov 2026


12.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com
LEI Code: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2434078  12.11.2026 CET/CEST

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Information

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