EQS-PVR: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



21.10.2026 / 12:47 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung The investment is used to realize trading profits.

The reporting person reserves the right to acquire additional voting rights in Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft within the next twelve months, depending on market conditions, valuation and further developments.

The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.

The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.

Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights. Aevum Fondation de Prévoyance, Genolier, Switzerland informed us on October 20, 2026 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from September 22, 2026 , as follows:

21.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News