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EQS-PVR: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.10.2026 / 12:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Aevum Fondation de Prévoyance, Genolier, Switzerland informed us on October 20, 2026 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from September 22, 2026 , as follows:
  • The investment is used to realize trading profits.
  • The reporting person reserves the right to acquire additional voting rights in Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft within the next twelve months, depending on market conditions, valuation and further developments.
  • The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.
  • The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.
  • Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.

21.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstraße 7
49740 Haselünne
Germany
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de
LEI Code: 529900M158OU8D7KIY26

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2419598  21.10.2026 CET/CEST

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