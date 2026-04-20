DAX24.271 -0,6%Est505.930 -0,9%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,9000 +2,6%Nas24.364 -0,2%Bitcoin64.359 ±-0,0%Euro1,1742 -0,4%Öl98,37 +4,9%Gold4.710 -2,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 SAP 716460 Allianz 840400 Lufthansa 823212 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Infineon 623100 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Plug Power A1JA81 Apple 865985 DroneShield A2DMAA
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fällt letztlich zurück -- US-Börsen leichter -- Apple-CEO gibt das Ruder ab -- D-Wave & Co., Allianz, AIXTRON, Blackberry, NVIDIA, Amazon, Siemens Energy, Tesla, DroneShield, Rüstung im Fokus
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co.
Institutionelle Bitcoin-Reserven wachsen rasant: Strategy verschafft sich klaren Vorsprung Institutionelle Bitcoin-Reserven wachsen rasant: Strategy verschafft sich klaren Vorsprung
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-PVR: Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.04.26 19:11 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Bilfinger SE
107,20 EUR -0,70 EUR -0,65%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.04.2026 / 19:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Bilfinger SE
Street: Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
Postal code: 68163
City: Mannheim
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.79 % 2.2 % 5.98 % 37606372
Previous notification 3.92 % 2.11 % 6.03 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005909006 0 1424440 0 % 3.79 %
Total 1424440 3.79 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 109925 0.29 %
    Total 109925 0.29 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap From 30.11.2026 to 30.11.2027 at any time Cash 714960 1.9 %
Equity Call Option 05.05.2026 at any time Cash 858 0 %
      Total 715818 1.9 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Apr 2026


21.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2310562  21.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Bilfinger SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Bilfinger SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
18.03.2026Bilfinger SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
05.03.2026Bilfinger SE NeutralUBS AG
05.03.2026Bilfinger SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.03.2026Bilfinger SE NeutralUBS AG
30.01.2026Bilfinger SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.03.2026Bilfinger SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
05.03.2026Bilfinger SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
30.01.2026Bilfinger SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
03.12.2025Bilfinger SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
28.11.2025Bilfinger SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
05.03.2026Bilfinger SE NeutralUBS AG
04.03.2026Bilfinger SE NeutralUBS AG
09.12.2025Bilfinger SE NeutralUBS AG
03.12.2025Bilfinger SE NeutralUBS AG
17.11.2025Bilfinger SE NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.08.2018Bilfinger SE SellUBS AG
06.06.2018Bilfinger SE SellUBS AG
15.05.2018Bilfinger SE SellUBS AG
03.05.2018Bilfinger SE SellUBS AG
16.11.2017Bilfinger SE SellS&P Capital IQ

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Bilfinger SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen