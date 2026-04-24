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EQS-PVR: Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.04.26 18:37 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.04.2026 / 18:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Bilfinger SE
Street: Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
Postal code: 68163
City: Mannheim
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.53 % 2.38 % 5.91 % 37606372
Previous notification 3.65 % 2.39 % 6.04 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005909006 0 1328161 0 % 3.53 %
Total 1328161 3.53 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 191635 0.51 %
    Total 191635 0.51 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 30.11.2026 at any time Cash 701952 1.87 %
Equity Call Option 05.05.2026 at any time Cash 789 0 %
      Total 702741 1.87 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 Apr 2026


27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2313816  27.04.2026 CET/CEST

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