EQS-PVR: Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.09.2026 / 18:19 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Bilfinger SE Street: Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1 Postal code: 68163 City: Mannheim

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Wellington Management Group LLP

City of registered office, country: Boston, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 14 Sep 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.004981602586 % 0.03 % 5.03 % 37606372 Previous notification 4.66 % 0.02 % 4.68 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005909006 0 1882192 0.00 % 5.00 % Total 1882192 5.004981602586 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swap 05/05/2028 05/05/2028 Cash settlement 6439 0.02 % Equity Swap 20/05/2033 20/05/2033 Cash settlement 1647 0 % Equity Swap 15/05/2033 15/05/2033 Cash settlement 1620 0 % Total 9706 0.03 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Company LLP 3.99 % % % Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Fund % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % % Wellington Management International Ltd. 3.33 % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Master Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Fund, L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Master Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Fund, L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Wellington Master Emerging Alternatives Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

18 Sep 2026

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

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