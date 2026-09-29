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EQS-PVR: Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.09.2026 / 18:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Bilfinger SE
Street: Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
Postal code: 68163
City: Mannheim
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Wellington Management Group LLP
City of registered office, country: Boston, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Sep 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.23 % 0.04 % 6.26 % 37606372
Previous notification 5.004981602586 % 0.03 % 5.03 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005909006 0 2341382 0.00 % 6.23 %
Total 2341382 6.23 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 05/05/2028 05/05/2028 Cash settlement 7620 0.02 %
Equity Swap 20/05/2033 20/05/2033 Cash settlement 1647 0 %
Equity Swap 15/05/2033 15/05/2033 Cash settlement 5074 0.01 %
      Total 14341 0.04 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Company LLP 5.01 % % 5.02 %
Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Fund % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % %
Wellington Management International Ltd. 4.00 % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Master Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Fund, L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Master Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Fund, L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Wellington Master Emerging Alternatives Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Sep 2026


29.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
LEI Code: 529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2406942  29.09.2026 CET/CEST

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