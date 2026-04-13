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EQS-PVR: CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.04.26 18:00 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.04.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: CANCOM SE
Street: Erika-Mann-Straße 69
Postal code: 80636
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.003276975074 % 0.07 % 5.08 % 31,515,345
Previous notification 4.87 % 0.2 % 5.08 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005419105 0 1,576,800 0.00 % 5.00 %
Total 1,576,800 5.003276975074 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Securities lending 23,200 0.07 %
    Total 23,200 0.07 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Apr 2026


14.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2307684  14.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu CANCOM SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu CANCOM SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
31.03.2026CANCOM SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
30.03.2026CANCOM SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.03.2026CANCOM SE KaufenDZ BANK
26.03.2026CANCOM SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.02.2026CANCOM SE KaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.03.2026CANCOM SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.03.2026CANCOM SE KaufenDZ BANK
26.03.2026CANCOM SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.02.2026CANCOM SE KaufenDZ BANK
12.02.2026CANCOM SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.03.2026CANCOM SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.02.2026CANCOM SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.11.2025CANCOM SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.08.2025CANCOM SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.08.2025CANCOM SE HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.11.2023CANCOM SE VerkaufenDZ BANK
11.08.2023CANCOM SE VerkaufenDZ BANK
12.05.2023CANCOM SE VerkaufenDZ BANK
11.11.2022CANCOM SE VerkaufenDZ BANK
19.09.2022CANCOM SE VerkaufenDZ BANK

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für CANCOM SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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