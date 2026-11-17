EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CECONOMY AG

CECONOMY AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



17.11.2026 / 14:23 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: CECONOMY AG Street: Kaistr. 3 Postal code: 40221 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

acting in concert

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Richard Qiangdong Liu

Date of birth: 10 March 1973

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

JINGDONG HOLDING GERMANY GmbH

Convergenta Invest GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 12 Nov 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 85.16 % 25.35 % 85.16 % 485221084 Previous notification 0.00 % 25.35 % 25.35 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007257503 0 413208683 0.00 % 85.16 % Total 413208683 85.16 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Call-Option 13.11.2028 - 12.11.2029 122980487 25.35 % Total 122980487 25.35 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Put-Option; ROFO Physical 122980487 25.35 % Total 122980487 25.35 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Richard Qiangdong Liu % % % -Max Smart Limited % % % -JD.com, Inc. % % % -Jingdong Group Holding Ltd. % % % -JINGDONG RETAIL INTERNATIONAL LTD. % % % -JINGDONG RETAIL GREEN HOLDING INC. % % % -JINGDONG RETAIL GREEN PTE. LTD. % % % -JINGDONG RETAIL INTERNATIONAL IRELAND LIMITED % % % -JINGDONG HOLDING GERMANY GmbH 85.16 % 25.35 % 85.16 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Instruments set out in 7.b1 and 7.b2 relate to the same voting rights which are also attributed to JINGDONG HOLDING GERMANY GmbH and its controlling shareholders (incl. the person subject to the notification obligation) pursuant to Sec. 34 (2) WpHG. Hence this amount of voting rights is considered only once in the number of instruments and the total number of voting rights and instruments in No. 6

Date

16 Nov 2026

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

17.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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