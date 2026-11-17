|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CECONOMY AG
CECONOMY AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.11.2026 / 14:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|CECONOMY AG
|Street:
|Kaistr. 3
|Postal code:
|40221
|City:
|Düsseldorf
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
acting in concert
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Richard Qiangdong Liu
Date of birth: 10 March 1973
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|JINGDONG HOLDING GERMANY GmbH
Convergenta Invest GmbH
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|85.16 %
|25.35 %
|85.16 %
|485221084
|Previous notification
|0.00 %
|25.35 %
|25.35 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007257503
|0
|413208683
|0.00 %
|85.16 %
|Total
|413208683
|85.16 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Call-Option
|
|13.11.2028 - 12.11.2029
|122980487
|25.35 %
|
|
|Total
|122980487
|25.35 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Put-Option; ROFO
|
|
|Physical
|122980487
|25.35 %
|
|
|
|Total
|122980487
|25.35 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|-Richard Qiangdong Liu
| %
| %
| %
|-Max Smart Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-JD.com, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-Jingdong Group Holding Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|-JINGDONG RETAIL INTERNATIONAL LTD.
| %
| %
| %
|-JINGDONG RETAIL GREEN HOLDING INC.
| %
| %
| %
|-JINGDONG RETAIL GREEN PTE. LTD.
| %
| %
| %
|-JINGDONG RETAIL INTERNATIONAL IRELAND LIMITED
| %
| %
| %
|-JINGDONG HOLDING GERMANY GmbH
|85.16 %
|25.35 %
|85.16 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Instruments set out in 7.b1 and 7.b2 relate to the same voting rights which are also attributed to
JINGDONG HOLDING GERMANY GmbH and its controlling shareholders (incl. the person
subject to the notification obligation) pursuant to Sec. 34 (2) WpHG. Hence this amount of
voting rights is considered only once in the number of instruments and the total number of
voting rights and instruments in No. 6
Date
17.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|
|Kaistr. 3
|
|40221 Düsseldorf
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|LEI Code:
|5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2436834 17.11.2026 CET/CEST
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