EQS-PVR: Commerzbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
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Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
17.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|LEI Code:
|851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2367538 17.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|08:36
|Commerzbank Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.07.26
|Commerzbank Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.07.26
|Commerzbank Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.05.26
|Commerzbank Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.05.26
|Commerzbank Overweight
|Barclays Capital