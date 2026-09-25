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EQS-PVR: Commerzbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.09.2026 / 18:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kaiserstraße 16
Postal code: 60311
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
City of registered office, country: TOKYO, Japan

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Sep 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.55 % 5.31 % 5.86 % 1080847095
Previous notification 1.15 % 4.75 % 5.90 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000CBK1001 0 1267399 0.00 % 0.12 %
DE000A41YE64 0 4707596 0.00 % 0.44 %
Total 5974995 0.55 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 01/10/2026 n/a Cash 4560000 0.42 %
Equity Swap 01/10/2026 n/a Cash 14501188 1.34 %
Equity Swap 09/06/2027 n/a Physical 12120000 1.12 %
Equity Swap 14/05/2027 n/a Cash 8219178 0.76 %
Equity Swap 28/05/2027 n/a Cash 10000000 0.93 %
Equity Swap 19/10/2026 n/a Cash 2006000 0.19 %
Equity Swap 21/10/2026 n/a Cash 6000000 0.56 %
      Total 57406366 5.31 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Nomura Holdings Inc % % %
Nomura Holding America Inc. % % %
Nomura Global Financial Products Inc. % % %
Nomura Holdings Inc % % %
Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd % % %
Nomura Holdings Inc % % %
Nomura Asia Pacific Holdings Co., Ltd % % %
Nomura Singapore Limited % % %
Nomura Holdings Inc % % %
Nomura Europe Holdings plc % % %
Nomura International plc % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
25 Sep 2026


25.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de
LEI Code: 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2405824  25.09.2026 CET/CEST

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