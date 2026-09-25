EQS-PVR: Commerzbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
25.09.2026 / 18:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Street:
|Kaiserstraße 16
|Postal code:
|60311
|City:
|Frankfurt am Main
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
City of registered office, country: TOKYO, Japan
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.55 %
|5.31 %
|5.86 %
|1080847095
|Previous notification
|1.15 %
|4.75 %
|5.90 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000CBK1001
|0
|1267399
|0.00 %
|0.12 %
|DE000A41YE64
|0
|4707596
|0.00 %
|0.44 %
|Total
|5974995
|0.55 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Swap
|01/10/2026
|n/a
|Cash
|4560000
|0.42 %
|Equity Swap
|01/10/2026
|n/a
|Cash
|14501188
|1.34 %
|Equity Swap
|09/06/2027
|n/a
|Physical
|12120000
|1.12 %
|Equity Swap
|14/05/2027
|n/a
|Cash
|8219178
|0.76 %
|Equity Swap
|28/05/2027
|n/a
|Cash
|10000000
|0.93 %
|Equity Swap
|19/10/2026
|n/a
|Cash
|2006000
|0.19 %
|Equity Swap
|21/10/2026
|n/a
|Cash
|6000000
|0.56 %
|
|
|
|Total
|57406366
|5.31 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Nomura Holdings Inc
| %
| %
| %
|Nomura Holding America Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Nomura Global Financial Products Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Nomura Holdings Inc
| %
| %
| %
|Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|Nomura Holdings Inc
| %
| %
| %
|Nomura Asia Pacific Holdings Co., Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|Nomura Singapore Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Nomura Holdings Inc
| %
| %
| %
|Nomura Europe Holdings plc
| %
| %
| %
|Nomura International plc
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
25.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Kaiserstraße 16
|
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|LEI Code:
|851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2405824 25.09.2026 CET/CEST
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