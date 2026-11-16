DAX 26.630 -0,4%ESt50 6.354 -0,5%MSCI World 4.852 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto 8,67 -5,3%Nas 24.709 -1,7%Bitcoin 58.655 -0,9%Euro 1,1009 -0,2%Öl 93,6 -2,4%Gold 3.859 -0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

EQS-PVR: Commerzbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Commerzbank
39.74 EUR -0.38 EUR -0.95 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.11.2026 / 17:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kaiserstraße 16
Postal code: 60311
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
City of registered office, country: Tokyo, Japan

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Nov 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.76 % 4.92 % 5.68 % 1080847095
Previous notification 0.55 % 5.31 % 5.86 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000CBK1001 0 8187979 0.00 % 0.76 %
Total 8187979 0.76 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 04/12/2026 N/A Cash 14025907 1.30 %
Equity Swap 19/11/2026 N/A Cash 3187601 0.29 %
Equity Swap 15/01/2027 N/A Physical 3000000 0.28 %
Equity Swap 14/05/2027 N/A Cash 7819178 0.72 %
Equity Swap 28/05/2027 N/A Cash 10000000 0.93 %
Equity Swap 09/06/2027 N/A Physical 12120000 1.12 %
Equity Swap 28/12/2026 N/A Cash 3000000 0.28 %
      Total 53152686 4.92 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Nomura Holdings Inc % % %
Nomura Europe Holdings plc % % %
Nomura International plc % % %
Nomura Holdings Inc % % %
Nomura Holding America Inc. % % %
Nomura Global Financial Products Inc. % % %
Nomura Holdings Inc % % %
Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd % % %
Nomura Holdings Inc % % %
Nomura Asia Pacific Holdings Co., Ltd % % %
Nomura Singapore Limited % % %
Nomura Holdings Inc % % %
Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd % % %
Nomura Asset Management Taiwan Co., Ltd % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 Nov 2026


16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de
LEI Code: 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

 
End of News EQS News Service
Werbung

2436142  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Commerzbank Aktie News

Werbung

Commerzbank Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Commerzbank nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
06.11.26 Commerzbank Hold Deutsche Bank AG
05.11.26 Commerzbank Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.11.26 Commerzbank Halten DZ BANK
05.11.26 Commerzbank Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
22.10.26 Commerzbank Equal Weight Barclays Capital

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.