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EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.04.26 18:37 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.04.2026 / 18:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kaiserstraße 16
Postal code: 60311
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: D. E. Shaw Valence Portfolios, L.L.C.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 4.71 % 4.71 % 1127496195
Previous notification 0.00 % 5.16 % 5.16 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000CBK1001 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
European Call FLEX Option 15/04/2026 15/04/2026 3350000 0.30 %
European Call FLEX Option 22/04/2026 22/04/2026 3350000 0.30 %
European Call FLEX Option 29/04/2026 29/04/2026 3350000 0.30 %
European Call FLEX Option 06/05/2026 06/05/2026 3350000 0.30 %
European Call FLEX Option 13/05/2026 13/05/2026 3350000 0.30 %
European Call FLEX Option 20/05/2026 20/05/2026 3350000 0.30 %
    Total 20100000 1.78 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
European Put FLEX Option 15/04/2026 15/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 %
European Put FLEX Option 22/04/2026 22/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 %
European Put FLEX Option 29/04/2026 29/04/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 %
European Put FLEX Option 06/05/2026 06/05/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 %
European Put FLEX Option 13/05/2026 13/05/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 %
European Put FLEX Option 20/05/2026 20/05/2026 Physical 3350000 0.30 %
European Put Option 18/12/2026 18/12/2026 Physical 900000 0.08 %
American Put Option 19/06/2026 11/04/2025 -19/06/2026 Physical 1500000 0.13 %
American Put Option 18/12/2026 17/04/2025 – 18/12/2026 Physical 200000 0.02 %
American Put Option 18/12/2026 08/05/2025 -18/12/2026 Physical 400000 0.04 %
American Put Option 18/06/2027 01/08/2025-18/06/2027 Physical 550000 0.05 %
American Put Option 18/06/2027 18/11/2025-18/06/2027 Physical 500000 0.04 %
American Put Option 18/06/2027 01/08/2025-18/06/2027 Physical 1000000 0.09 %
American Put Option 18/06/2027 14/11/2025-18/06/2027 Physical 1300000 0.12 %
American Put Option 18/06/2027 17/11/2025-18/06/2027 Physical 800000 0.07 %
American Put Option 17/12/2027 20/08/2025-17/12/2027 Physical 1000000 0.09 %
American Put Option 17/12/2027 09/12/2025-17/12/2027 Physical 1000000 0.09 %
American Put Option 17/12/2027 06/01/2026-17/12/2027 Physical 500000 0.04 %
American Put Option 17/12/2027 27/01/2026-17/12/2027 Physical 500000 0.04 %
American Put Option 16/06/2028 15/12/2025-16/06/2028 Physical 1000000 0.09 %
American Put Option 16/06/2028 16/12/2025-16/06/2028 Physical 1000000 0.09 %
American Put Option 16/06/2028 17/12/2025-16/06/2028 Physical 750000 0.07 %
      Total 33000000 2.93 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
D. E. Shaw Valence Portfolios, L.L.C. % % %
D. E. Shaw Valence International, Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Apr 2026


15.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2309286  15.04.2026 CET/CEST

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