EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
18.05.2026 / 11:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Street:
|Kaiserstraße 16
|Postal code:
|60311
|City:
|Frankfurt am Main
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: UniCredit S.p.A.
City of registered office, country: Piazza Gae Aulenti 3 - Tower A - 20154 Milano, Italy
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|26.77 %
|12.10 %
|38.87 %
|1127496195
|Previous notification
|26.77 %
|5.87 %
|32.64 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000CBK1001
|301854505
|0
|26.77 %
|0.00 %
|Total
|301854505
|26.77 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total return swap
|01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026
|25.11.2024 - 17.12.2026
|1000000
|0.09 %
|Total return swap
|01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026
|25.11.2024 - 17.12.2026
|1000000
|0.09 %
|Total return swap
|01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026
|26.11.2024 - 17.12.2026
|1000000
|0.09 %
|Total return swap
|01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026
|28.11.2024 - 17.12.2026
|670000
|0.06 %
|Total return swap
|01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026
|16.12.2024 - 17.12.2026
|2250000
|0.20 %
|Total return swap
|01.12.2026 - 14.05.2027
|18.12.2024 - 13.05.2027
|27495494
|2.44 %
|Total return swap
|14.09.2026
|12.03.2026 - 13.09.2026
|2866109
|0.25 %
|
|
|Total
|36281603
|3.22 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total return swap
|16.07.2027
|17.04.2026 - 15.07.2027
|Cash
|62461682
|5.54 %
|Total return swap
|08.11.2027
|07.05.2026 - 05.11.2027
|Cash
|13236584
|1.17 %
|Total return swap
|13.07.2027
|13.05.2026 - 12.07.2027
|Cash
|11230166
|1.00 %
|Total return swap
|15.11.2027
|13.05.2026 - 12.11.2027
|Cash
|13236658
|1.17 %
|
|
|
|Total
|100165090
|8.88 %
|X
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Kaiserstraße 16
|
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2329072 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Commerzbank
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Commerzbank
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegenWerbung