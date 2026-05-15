EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



18.05.2026 / 11:50 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Street: Kaiserstraße 16 Postal code: 60311 City: Frankfurt am Main

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UniCredit S.p.A.

City of registered office, country: Piazza Gae Aulenti 3 - Tower A - 20154 Milano, Italy

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 13 May 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 26.77 % 12.10 % 38.87 % 1127496195 Previous notification 26.77 % 5.87 % 32.64 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000CBK1001 301854505 0 26.77 % 0.00 % Total 301854505 26.77 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 25.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 1000000 0.09 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 25.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 1000000 0.09 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 26.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 1000000 0.09 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 28.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 670000 0.06 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 16.12.2024 - 17.12.2026 2250000 0.20 % Total return swap 01.12.2026 - 14.05.2027 18.12.2024 - 13.05.2027 27495494 2.44 % Total return swap 14.09.2026 12.03.2026 - 13.09.2026 2866109 0.25 % Total 36281603 3.22 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total return swap 16.07.2027 17.04.2026 - 15.07.2027 Cash 62461682 5.54 % Total return swap 08.11.2027 07.05.2026 - 05.11.2027 Cash 13236584 1.17 % Total return swap 13.07.2027 13.05.2026 - 12.07.2027 Cash 11230166 1.00 % Total return swap 15.11.2027 13.05.2026 - 12.11.2027 Cash 13236658 1.17 % Total 100165090 8.88 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

16 May 2026

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

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