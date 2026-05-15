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EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.05.26 11:50 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.05.2026 / 11:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kaiserstraße 16
Postal code: 60311
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UniCredit S.p.A.
City of registered office, country: Piazza Gae Aulenti 3 - Tower A - 20154 Milano, Italy

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 26.77 % 12.10 % 38.87 % 1127496195
Previous notification 26.77 % 5.87 % 32.64 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000CBK1001 301854505 0 26.77 % 0.00 %
Total 301854505 26.77 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 25.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 1000000 0.09 %
Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 25.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 1000000 0.09 %
Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 26.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 1000000 0.09 %
Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 28.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 670000 0.06 %
Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 16.12.2024 - 17.12.2026 2250000 0.20 %
Total return swap 01.12.2026 - 14.05.2027 18.12.2024 - 13.05.2027 27495494 2.44 %
Total return swap 14.09.2026 12.03.2026 - 13.09.2026 2866109 0.25 %
    Total 36281603 3.22 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Total return swap 16.07.2027 17.04.2026 - 15.07.2027 Cash 62461682 5.54 %
Total return swap 08.11.2027 07.05.2026 - 05.11.2027 Cash 13236584 1.17 %
Total return swap 13.07.2027 13.05.2026 - 12.07.2027 Cash 11230166 1.00 %
Total return swap 15.11.2027 13.05.2026 - 12.11.2027 Cash 13236658 1.17 %
      Total 100165090 8.88 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 May 2026


18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2329072  18.05.2026 CET/CEST

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12.05.2026Commerzbank BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026Commerzbank BuyDeutsche Bank AG
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11.05.2026Commerzbank NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.05.2026Commerzbank OutperformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.05.2026Commerzbank BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026Commerzbank BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026Commerzbank KaufenDZ BANK
08.05.2026Commerzbank OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.05.2026Commerzbank OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026Commerzbank NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.04.2026Commerzbank HaltenDZ BANK
18.03.2026Commerzbank Equal WeightBarclays Capital
17.03.2026Commerzbank HoldWarburg Research
16.03.2026Commerzbank Equal WeightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.11.2025Commerzbank SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.11.2025Commerzbank VerkaufenDZ BANK
21.10.2025Commerzbank SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.08.2025Commerzbank SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.08.2025Commerzbank VerkaufenDZ BANK

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Commerzbank nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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