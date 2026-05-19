EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.05.2026 / 07:46 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Street: Kaiserstraße 16 Postal code: 60311 City: Frankfurt am Main

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Citigroup Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 13 May 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 1.47 % 3.65 % 5.12 % 1127496195 Previous notification 0.45 % 4.13 % 4.58 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000CBK1001 16549744 0 1.47 % 0.00 % US2025976059 1584 0 0 % 0.00 % Total 16551328 1.47 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Physical Call Option 19/06/2026 - 18/12/2026 12500000 1.11 % Right to recall 1700000 0.15 % Total 14200000 1.26 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Call Option 18/12/2026 Cash 528409 0.05 % Future 19/06/2027 Cash 3150000 0.28 % Put Option 15/05/2026 - 07/08/2028 Physical 23290538 2.07 % SWAP 16/10/2026 - 28/03/2031 Cash 335 0 % Total 26969282 2.39 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Citigroup Inc. % % % Citicorp LLC % % % Citibank, N.A. % % % - % % % Citigroup Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % % Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Bahamas Limited % % % Citigroup Global Markets Limited % % 5.12 % Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG % % % - % % % Citigroup Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % % Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Bahamas Limited % % % Citigroup Global Markets Limited % % 5.12 % Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. % % % - % % % Citigroup Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % % Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Inc. % % % - % % % Citigroup Global Markets Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % % Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Bahamas Limited % % % Citigroup Global Markets Limited % % 5.12 % - % % % Citigroup Inc. % % % Citicorp LLC % % % Citibank, N.A. % % % Citicorp Trust Delaware, National Association % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

19 May 2026

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

20.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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