DAX24.935 +0,1%Est506.300 +0,7%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,2900 +0,6%Nas26.368 ±-0,0%Bitcoin56.850 +0,6%Euro1,1591 -0,2%Öl79,43 +0,1%Gold4.362 +0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX A42D4F BMW 519000 Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Infineon 623100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y SAP 716460 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 Micron Technology 869020 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- BMW kappt Prognose kräftig -- AST SpaceMobile, SpaceX, Novo Nordisk, VW, Softbank, Halbleiter-Aktien, Intel, Micron, SanDisk im Fokus
Top News
KI-Hype erreicht die Industrie: Caterpillar-Aktie profitiert massiv vom Rechenzentrums-Boom KI-Hype erreicht die Industrie: Caterpillar-Aktie profitiert massiv vom Rechenzentrums-Boom
Große Auswahl, minimale Kosten: Derivate-Trading bei finanzen.net ZERO Große Auswahl, minimale Kosten: Derivate-Trading bei finanzen.net ZERO
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.06.26 18:12 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Commerzbank
38,26 EUR 1,96 EUR 5,40%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.06.2026 / 18:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kaiserstraße 16
Postal code: 60311
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
City of registered office, country: Tokyo, Japan

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.19 % 5.88 % 8.07 % 1127496195
Previous notification 4.15 % 3.92 % 8.07 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000CBK1001 0 6346232 0.00 % 0.56 %
DE000A41YE64 0 18364923 0.00 % 1.63 %
Total 24711155 2.19 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swaps 26/08/2026 4000000 0.35 %
    Total 4000000 0.35 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swaps 16/06/2026 n/a Cash 12000000 1.06 %
Equity Swaps 14/05/2027 n/a Cash 8219178 0.73 %
Equity Swaps 26/02/2027 n/a Cash 10000000 0.89 %
Equity Swaps 28/05/2027 n/a Cash 10000000 0.89 %
Equity Swaps 06/07/2026 n/a Cash 10000000 0.89 %
Equity Swaps 09/06/2027 n/a Physical 12120000 1.07 %
      Total 62339178 5.53 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Nomura Holdings Inc % % %
Nomura Europe Holdings plc % % %
Nomura International plc % % %
Nomura Holdings Inc % % %
Nomura Holding America Inc. % % %
Nomura Global Financial Products Inc. % % %
Nomura Holdings Inc % % %
Nomura Europe Holdings plc % % %
Nomura Financial Products Europe GmbH % % %
Nomura Holdings Inc % % %
Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd % % %
Nomura Holdings Inc % % %
Nomura Asia Pacific Holdings Co., Ltd % % %
Nomura Singapore Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
15 Jun 2026


17.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2348478  17.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Commerzbank

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Commerzbank

DatumRatingAnalyst
29.05.2026Commerzbank OverweightBarclays Capital
21.05.2026Commerzbank OverweightBarclays Capital
12.05.2026Commerzbank BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026Commerzbank BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026Commerzbank KaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.05.2026Commerzbank OverweightBarclays Capital
21.05.2026Commerzbank OverweightBarclays Capital
12.05.2026Commerzbank BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026Commerzbank BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026Commerzbank KaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026Commerzbank NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.04.2026Commerzbank HaltenDZ BANK
18.03.2026Commerzbank Equal WeightBarclays Capital
17.03.2026Commerzbank HoldWarburg Research
16.03.2026Commerzbank Equal WeightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.11.2025Commerzbank SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.11.2025Commerzbank VerkaufenDZ BANK
21.10.2025Commerzbank SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.08.2025Commerzbank SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.08.2025Commerzbank VerkaufenDZ BANK

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Commerzbank nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen