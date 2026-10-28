EQS-PVR: Correction dated 27 October 2026: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG
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Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Upon registration of the consummation (Durchführung) of the capital increase with the Companies Register on 22 October 2026, the share capital of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft was increased from EUR 40,107,738.37, divided into 38,618,180 no-par value shares, to EUR 76,204,702.90, divided into 73,374,542 no-par value shares. The total number of voting rights therefore now amounts to 73,374,542.
In the course of this capital increase, B&C Privatstiftung, B&C KB Holding GmbH and B&C Ares Holding GmbH exercised the subscription rights to which they were entitled. Suzano International Trade GmbH sold and transferred part of its subscription rights, namely subscription rights entitling the holder to subscribe for 1,757,754 new shares, to B&C Zeta Zweite Holding GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of B&C Privatstiftung, and exercised the remaining subscription rights to which it was entitled. B&C Zeta Zweite Holding GmbH exercised these subscription rights in full. In total, the members of the syndicate subscribed for 18,159,291 new shares, which were delivered in book-entry form via the clearing systems on 23 October 2026.
B&C Zeta Zweite Holding GmbH has acceded to the existing syndicate between B&C Privatstiftung, B&C Holding Österreich GmbH, B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Ares Holding GmbH, Suzano S.A. and Suzano International Trade GmbH.
Following the implementation of the capital increase, the syndicate members now hold the following voting rights in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft: B&C Privatstiftung approximately 9.99 %, B&C KB Holding GmbH approximately 24.99 %, B&C Ares Holding GmbH approximately 2.25 %, B&C Zeta Zweite Holding GmbH approximately 2.40 % and Suzano International Trade GmbH approximately 12.60 %. The total interest held by the syndicate thus continues to amount to approximately 52.25 % of the voting rights.
Suzano International Trade GmbH is wholly owned by Suzano S.A., a stock corporation listed on the B3 Stock Exchange of Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Suzano Holding S.A. holds 28.4 %, Alden Fundo de Investimentos em Ações
holds 2.1% and David Feffer, Daniel Feffer, Ruben Feffer and Jorge Feffer together hold 15.6 % in Suzano S.A. respectively. Suzano Holding S.A., Alden Fundo de Investimentos em Ações and the aforementioned individuals have agreed that the voting rights attached to these holdings are exercised uniformly, whereby Suzano Holding S.A. has the majority of votes to decide. Therefore, Suzano Holding S.A. has controlling influence over Suzano S.A..
In the course of the capital increase, Suzano Holding S.A., which is not a member of the syndicate, acquired shares in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft corresponding to approximately 0.80 % of the voting rights. These shares are not attributable to the syndicate and are therefore not included in the total interest held by the syndicate stated above.
The shareholders of Suzano Holding S.A., Daniel Feffer, David Feffer, Ruben Feffer, Izabela Henriques Feffer and Mikhael Henriques Feffer (together holding 71.9 %) have entered into a shareholders’ agreement, under which they have agreed to exercise their voting rights uniformly on material matters submitted for shareholder approval at main general meetings of Suzano Holding S.A..
This notification is made with regard to the syndicate and for the individual members of the syndicate and their owners.
Receipt of participation notification on 27.10.2026
28.10.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|LEI Code:
|529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2423926 28.10.2026 CET/CEST
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