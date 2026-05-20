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EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.05.26 17:06 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.05.2026 / 17:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Delivery Hero SE
Street: Oranienburger Straße 70
Postal code: 10117
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.42 % 31.86 % 35.27 % 303765679
Previous notification 3.62 % 16.42 % 20.05 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 10383604 0.00 % 3.42 %
Total 10383604 3.42 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option From 17.07.2026 to 17.12.2027 at any time 6541500 2.15 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 11946992 3.93 %
    Total 18488492 6.09 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Put Option From 19.06.2026 to 17.12.2027 at any time Physical 615200 0.20 %
Retail Structured Product From 27.09.2074 to 09.01.2076 at any time Cash 373 0.00 %
Equity Swap From 23.11.2026 to 19.07.2029 at any time Cash 77653490 25.56 %
Retail Structured Product - Warrant 18.06.2027 at any time Cash 39 0.00 %
Compound Option 21.01.2027 at any time Cash 868 0.00 %
Retail Structured Product - Note 27.09.2027 at any time Cash 61 0.00 %
Convertible Bond 15.01.2028 at any time Physical 9400 0.00 %
      Total 78279431 25.77 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % 15.58 % 15.58 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % 12.44 % 14.95 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
20 May 2026


21.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2331580  21.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Delivery Hero

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Delivery Hero

DatumRatingAnalyst
12:46Delivery Hero BuyUBS AG
19.05.2026Delivery Hero OverweightBarclays Capital
19.05.2026Delivery Hero BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
18.05.2026Delivery Hero OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.05.2026Delivery Hero OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
12:46Delivery Hero BuyUBS AG
19.05.2026Delivery Hero OverweightBarclays Capital
19.05.2026Delivery Hero BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
18.05.2026Delivery Hero OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.05.2026Delivery Hero OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.05.2026Delivery Hero HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.04.2026Delivery Hero HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.03.2026Delivery Hero HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.03.2026Delivery Hero HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.02.2026Delivery Hero HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.06.2022Delivery Hero HoldHSBC
14.02.2022Delivery Hero HoldHSBC
07.01.2019Delivery Hero UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
13.11.2018Delivery Hero UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Delivery Hero nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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