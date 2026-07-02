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EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.07.26 16:40 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.07.2026 / 16:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Delivery Hero SE
Street: Oranienburger Straße 70
Postal code: 10117
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.40 % 12.57 % 12.97 % 303796856
Previous notification 0.15 % 13.44 % 13.59 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US24701M1036 0 249511 0.00 % 0.08 %
DE000A2E4K43 0 977643 0.00 % 0.32 %
Total 1227154 0.40 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 16024669 5.27 %
Right Of Use Open 11650482 3.83 %
Call Option 18.12.2026 2999486 0.99 %
Convertible Bond 21.02.2030 748863 0.25 %
    Total 31423500 10.34 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 30.09.2026 Physical 373186 0.12 %
Future 18.09.2026 Cash 1308418 0.43 %
Swap 25.06.2036 Cash 3766239 1.24 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 1306151 0.43 %
      Total 6753994 2.22 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % 8.14 % 8.39 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Jul 2026


03.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2360150  03.07.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Delivery Hero

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Delivery Hero

DatumRatingAnalyst
24.06.2026Delivery Hero BuyUBS AG
01.06.2026Delivery Hero OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.06.2026Delivery Hero BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
28.05.2026Delivery Hero OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.05.2026Delivery Hero BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.06.2026Delivery Hero BuyUBS AG
01.06.2026Delivery Hero OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.06.2026Delivery Hero BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
28.05.2026Delivery Hero OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.05.2026Delivery Hero BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.05.2026Delivery Hero HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.04.2026Delivery Hero HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.03.2026Delivery Hero HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.03.2026Delivery Hero HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.02.2026Delivery Hero HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.06.2022Delivery Hero HoldHSBC
14.02.2022Delivery Hero HoldHSBC
07.01.2019Delivery Hero UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
13.11.2018Delivery Hero UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Delivery Hero nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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