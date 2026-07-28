EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE

Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.07.2026 / 18:26 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Delivery Hero SE Street: Oranienburger Str. 70 Postal code: 10117 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 22 Jul 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.24 % 7.57 % 12.81 % 306492017 Previous notification 5.20 % 7.64 % 12.84 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2E4K43 0 16050706 0.00 % 5.24 % Total 16050706 5.24 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Call Option From 18.09.2026 to 17.12.2027 at any time 8612900 2.81 % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 882565 0.29 % Total 9495465 3.10 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Put Option From 18.06.2027 to 20.12.2030 at any time Physical 287900 0.09 % Retail Structured Product From 27.09.2074 to 15.07.2076 at any time Cash 4156 0.00 % Equity Swap From 31.07.2026 to 19.07.2029 at any time Cash 13403011 4.37 % Retail Structured Product - Warrant From 18.12.2026 to 18.06.2027 at any time Cash 43 0.00 % Retail Structured Product - Note From 27.09.2027 to 15.09.2028 at any time Cash 2 0.00 % Convertible Bond 15.01.2028 at any time Physical 9400 0.00 % Total 13704512 4.47 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 5.04 % % 8.12 % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

28 Jul 2026

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

29.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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