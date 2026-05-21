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EQS-PVR: Deutsche Börse AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.05.26 16:48 Uhr
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Deutsche Börse AG
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
Deutsche Börse AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.05.2026 / 16:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Börse AG
Street: -
Postal code: 60485
City: Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900G3SW56SHYNPR95

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Children's Investment Fund
City of registered office, country: George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.87 % 4.20 % 5.06 % 186300000
Previous notification 0.87 % 0.00 % 0.87 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005810055 0 1612363 0.00 % 0.87 %
Total 1612363 0.87 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swaps 25/02/2031 Cash 2185053 1.17 %
Equity Swaps 03/08/2027 Cash 1724975 0.93 %
Equity Swaps 03/04/2028 Cash 1955734 1.05 %
Equity Swaps 15/05/2028 Cash 1955317 1.05 %
      Total 7821079 4.20 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Children's Investment Fund % % %
The Children's Investment Master Fund % % 5.06 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 May 2026


22.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2332376  22.05.2026 CET/CEST

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