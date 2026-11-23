|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
Deutz AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.11.2026 / 21:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
|Street:
|Ottostraße 1
|Postal code:
|51149
|City:
|Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299005DETTV58V2PP63
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Voluntary Group Announcement due to a subsidiary reaching a threshold
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Thomas Liebelt
Date of birth: 07 Oct 1948
|Natural person (first name, surname): Felix Liebelt
Date of birth: 25 Apr 1983
|Natural person (first name, surname): Franziska Lindsay-Liebelt
Date of birth: 20 Sep 1987
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|BRIMA Aktienbesitz GmbH & Co. KG
JOSS Depot GmbH & Co. KG
Akaroa Invest GmbH & Co. KG
Klarschiff 02 GmbH & Co. KG
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|29.90 %
|0.00 %
|29.90 %
|239,517,711
|Previous notification
|29.90 %
|0.00 %
|29.90 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006305006
|0
|35,106,763
|0.00 %
|14.66 %
|DE000A41YGN9
|0
|36,509,033
|0.00 %
|15.24 %
|Total
|71,615,796
|29.90 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|- Thomas Liebelt / Felix Liebelt / Franziska Lindsay-Liebelt
| %
| %
| %
|- J.O.S.S. Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
| %
| %
| %
|- JOSS Depotverwaltung GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|- JOSS Depot GmbH & Co. KG
|29.90 %
| %
|29.90 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|JOSS Depot GmbH & Co. KG directly holds 17,903,949 voting rights. 53,711,847 voting rights are attributed to it pursuant to the voting rights agreement in accordance with Section 34(2) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), which are held by the other companies listed in item 4 above. DE0006305006 is listed on the stock exchange; DE000A41YGN9 is not yet listed.
Date
23.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Ottostraße 1
|
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|LEI Code:
|5299005DETTV58V2PP63
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2440860 23.11.2026 CET/CEST
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