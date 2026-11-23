EQS Voting Rights Announcement: DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

Deutz AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



23.11.2026 / 21:15 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Street: Ottostraße 1 Postal code: 51149 City: Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005DETTV58V2PP63

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Voluntary Group Announcement due to a subsidiary reaching a threshold.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Gorm Iver Gondesen

Date of birth: 05 Jan 1960 Natural person (first name, surname): Maren Gondesen

Date of birth: 15 Dec 1967 Natural person (first name, surname): Gorm-Eilif Gondesen

Date of birth: 31 Oct 1992 Natural person (first name, surname): Lisa-Marie Gondesen

Date of birth: 23 May 1989

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

BRIMA Aktienbesitz GmbH & Co. KG

JOSS Depot GmbH & Co. KG

Akaroa Invest GmbH & Co. KG

Klarschiff 02 GmbH & Co. KG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 20 Nov 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 29.90 % 0.00 % 29.90 % 239,517,711 Previous notification 29.90 % 0.00 % 29.90 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006305006 0 35,106,763 0.00 % 14.66 % DE000A41YGN9 0 36,509,033 0.00 % 15.24 % Total 71,615,796 29.90 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) - Gorm Iver Gondesen / Maren Gondesen / Gorm-Eilif Gondesen / Lisa-Marie Gondesen % % % - Universum Holding GmbH % % % - Akaroa Invest Verwaltung GmbH % % % - Akaroa Invest GmbH & Co. KG 29.90 % % 29.90 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Akaroa Invest GmbH & Co. KG directly holds 17,903,949 voting rights. 53,711,847 voting rights are attributed to it pursuant to the voting rights agreement in accordance with Section 34(2) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), which are held by the additional companies listed above in item 4. DE0006305006 is listed on the stock exchange; DE000A41YGN9 is not yet listed.

Date

23 Nov 2026

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

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