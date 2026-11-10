EQS-PVR: DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
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In connection with the registration in the commercial register, effected on 5 November 2026, of the implementation of the capital increase against contributions in kind of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft ('DEUTZ'), the companies and persons designated below have each exceeded the voting rights thresholds of 10%, 15%, 20% and 25%:
- FFG Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Erichsen Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG and Norbert Erichsen;
The total number of voting rights held directly and/or attributed pursuant to Section 34 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) amounts to 71,615,796 voting rights, which corresponds to approximately 29.9% of DEUTZ AG's total voting rights of 239,517,711.
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Pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), the Notifying Parties hereby notify DEUTZ of the following:
1. Objectives pursued with the acquisition
a) Strategic objectives The shareholding in DEUTZ serves the implementation of long-term strategic objectives.
b) Acquisition of further voting rights The Notifying Parties currently do not intend to acquire further voting rights in DEUTZ, whether by purchase or by any other means, within the next twelve months. This does not apply to acquisitions in the course of the restructurings already envisaged within the sellers' structures, including the involvement of family foundations. The possibility of counteracting a dilution of the existing shareholding quota in the event of future capital measures remains unaffected. In this respect, there is currently no specific intention to acquire.
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c) Influence on the composition of the corporate bodies The Notifying Parties seek to exercise influence on the composition of the Supervisory Board of DEUTZ within the framework and in accordance with the investment agreement concluded between FFG Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Universum Holding GmbH, BRIMA GmbH Unternehmensberatung Unternehmensbeteiligungen and J.O.S.S. Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH (together the 'Investors'), on the one hand, and DEUTZ, on the other hand. For this purpose, the Investors have nominated Norbert Erichsen and Gorm Iver Gondesen as candidates and additionally seek the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board for Norbert Erichsen. Influence on the composition of the Board of Management of DEUTZ is currently not being sought.
d) Capital structure and dividend policy The Notifying Parties currently do not seek any material change in the capital structure of DEUTZ, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity to debt financing or the dividend policy.
2. Origin of the funds used for the acquisition
The Investors acquired the DEUTZ shares against the contribution of shares in FFG Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft mbH as a contribution in kind. The acquisition was made from own funds in the form of the respective shares contributed. No external funds (debt financing) were raised to finance the acquisition of the DEUTZ shares.
In the case of the other parties subject to the notification requirement, the touching of the thresholds is based exclusively on an attribution of voting rights pursuant to Section 34 WpHG; no own funds were expended for this purpose.
10.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
|Ottostraße 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|LEI Code:
|5299005DETTV58V2PP63
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2430170 10.11.2026 CET/CEST
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