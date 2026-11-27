EQS Voting Rights Announcement: DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.11.2026 / 16:46 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung In connection with the contributions of DEUTZ shares to Klarschiff 02 GmbH & Co. KG, Akaroa Invest GmbH & Co. KG, JOSS Depot GmbH & Co. KG and BRIMA Aktienbesitz GmbH & Co. KG made on 20 November 2026, the companies listed below each exceeded the voting rights thresholds of 10%, 15%, 20% and 25% for the first time.

- Klarschiff 02 GmbH & Co. KG;

- Akaroa Invest GmbH & Co. KG;

- BRIMA Aktienbesitz GmbH & Co. KG;

- JOSS Depot GmbH & Co. KG;

- Klarschiff 02 Verwaltung GmbH;

- Akaroa Invest Verwaltung GmbH;

- BRIMA Aktienbesitz Verwaltung GmbH;

- JOSS Depotverwaltung GmbH

(together, 'those required to report')



The total number of voting rights held directly and/or attributed pursuant to Section 34 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) amounts to 71,615,796 voting rights, which corresponds to approximately 29.9% of DEUTZ AG's total voting rights of 239,517,711.



Those required to report subject to the notification requirement makes the following declarations in its own name. They are hereinafter collectively referred to as the 'Notifying Parties'.



Pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), the Notifying Parties hereby notify DEUTZ of the following:

1. Objectives pursued with the acquisition

a) Strategic objectives

The shareholding in DEUTZ serves the implementation of long-term strategic objectives.

b) Acquisition of further voting rights

The Notifying Parties currently do not intend to acquire further voting rights in DEUTZ, whether by purchase or by any other means, within the next twelve months. This does not apply to acquisitions in the course of the restructurings already envisaged within the sellers' structures, including the involvement of family foundations. The possibility of counteracting a dilution of the existing shareholding quota in the event of future capital measures remains unaffected. In this respect, there is currently no specific intention to acquire.

c) Influence on the composition of the corporate bodies

The Notifying Parties seek to exercise influence on the composition of the Supervisory Board of DEUTZ within the framework and in accordance with the investment agreement concluded between FFG Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Universum Holding GmbH, BRIMA GmbH Unternehmensberatung Unternehmensbeteiligungen and J.O.S.S. Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH (together the 'Investors'), on the one hand, and DEUTZ, on the other hand. For this purpose, the Investors have nominated Norbert Erichsen and Gorm Iver Gondesen as candidates and additionally seek the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board for Norbert Erichsen; the Notifying Parties support this. Influence on the composition of the Board of Management of DEUTZ iscurrently not being sought.

d) Capital structure and dividend policy

The Notifying Parties currently do not seek any material change in the capital structure of DEUTZ, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity to debt financing or the dividend policy.

2. Origin of the funds used for the acquisition

Each of the four limited partnerships (Aktien-KGs) received 17,903,949 DEUTZ shares from its respective limited partner (Kommanditistin) without consideration. The Aktien-KGs did not use any of their own funds or raise any external financing for this acquisition.

The four general partners (Komplementärinnen) did not directly acquire any DEUTZ shares. Their crossing of the reporting thresholds is based exclusively on the attribution of voting rights pursuant to Section 34 WpHG. No own funds were used for this purpose.





27.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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