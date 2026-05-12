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EQS-PVR: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.05.26 15:01 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.05.2026 / 15:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Street: Werkstättenstraße 18
Postal code: 51379
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Günter, Prof. Dr. Zimmer
Date of birth: 08 Feb 1940

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
ZOE-VVG GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 11.92 % 0.00 % 11.92 % 17700000
Previous notification 16.29 % 0.00 % 16.29 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005677108 64010 2045471 0.36 % 11.56 %
Total 2109481 11.92 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer % % %
-ZOE Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
-ZOE GmbH & Co. KG % % %
-ZOE-VVG GmbH 10.65 % % 10.65 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
12 May 2026


15.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2328430  15.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductor

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Elmos Semiconductor

DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
05.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
05.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
05.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
05.05.2026Elmos Semiconductor BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.03.2026Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.11.2025Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.07.2025Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2025Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.04.2025Elmos Semiconductor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
21.05.2012ELMOS Semiconductor verkaufenEuro am Sonntag
04.05.2009ELMOS Semiconductor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
23.04.2009ELMOS Semiconductor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
18.02.2009ELMOS Semiconductor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
13.02.2009ELMOS Semiconductor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG

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