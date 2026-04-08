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EQS-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.04.26 11:51 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: EVOTEC SE
Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.04.2026 / 11:51 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Evotec SE
Street: Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
Postal code: 22419
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900F9KI6OYITO9B12

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.74 % 1.78 % 5.53 % 177877782
Previous notification 2.90 % 1.41 % 4.30 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005664809 0 6656842 0.00 % 3.74 %
Total 6656842 3.74 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Internal right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 637738 0.36 %
Right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 47177 0.03 %
    Total 684915 0.39 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 24/06/2026 -03/05/2030 24/06/2026 -03/05/2030 Cash 2478227 1.39 %
Cash-settled Call Option 02/01/2099 Anytime Cash 9582 0.01 %
      Total 2487809 1.40 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % %
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 3.16 % % %
J.P. Morgan Prime Inc. % % %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
09 Apr 2026


10.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2306526  10.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu EVOTEC SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
08.04.2026EVOTEC SE OutperformRBC Capital Markets
07.04.2026EVOTEC SE OutperformRBC Capital Markets
26.03.2026EVOTEC SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.03.2026EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.03.2026EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.04.2026EVOTEC SE OutperformRBC Capital Markets
07.04.2026EVOTEC SE OutperformRBC Capital Markets
26.03.2026EVOTEC SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.03.2026EVOTEC SE OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.02.2026EVOTEC SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.03.2026EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.03.2026EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.11.2025EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
06.11.2025EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.10.2025EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.03.2025EVOTEC SE SellDeutsche Bank AG
25.11.2024EVOTEC SE SellDeutsche Bank AG
18.11.2024EVOTEC SE SellDeutsche Bank AG
12.11.2024EVOTEC SE SellDeutsche Bank AG
07.11.2024EVOTEC SE SellDeutsche Bank AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für EVOTEC SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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