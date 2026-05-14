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EQS-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.05.26 11:36 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: EVOTEC SE
Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.05.2026 / 11:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Evotec SE
Street: Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
Postal code: 22419
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900F9KI6OYITO9B12

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.08 % 6.67 % 8.75 % 177877782
Previous notification 0.09 % 6.57 % 6.66 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US30050E1055 0 165 0 % 0.00009 %
DE0005664809 0 3691119 0 % 2.08 %
Total 3691284 2.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 4103400 2.31 %
Right Of Use Open 4878399 2.74 %
    Total 8981798 5.05 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 585907 0.33 %
Swap 26.02.2036 Cash 2300956 1.29 %
      Total 2886863 1.62 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % 5.48 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 May 2026


18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2329054  18.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu EVOTEC SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2026EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
06.05.2026EVOTEC SE OutperformRBC Capital Markets
04.05.2026EVOTEC SE OutperformRBC Capital Markets
20.04.2026EVOTEC SE OutperformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.05.2026EVOTEC SE OutperformRBC Capital Markets
04.05.2026EVOTEC SE OutperformRBC Capital Markets
20.04.2026EVOTEC SE OutperformRBC Capital Markets
14.04.2026EVOTEC SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.04.2026EVOTEC SE OutperformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2026EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.04.2026EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.03.2026EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.03.2026EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.03.2025EVOTEC SE SellDeutsche Bank AG
25.11.2024EVOTEC SE SellDeutsche Bank AG
18.11.2024EVOTEC SE SellDeutsche Bank AG
12.11.2024EVOTEC SE SellDeutsche Bank AG
07.11.2024EVOTEC SE SellDeutsche Bank AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für EVOTEC SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
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Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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