DAX23.807 -1,1%Est505.896 -0,3%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,0400 -3,6%Nas22.795 +0,7%Bitcoin61.653 +1,1%Euro1,1713 +0,4%Öl96,12 -0,6%Gold4.794 +1,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP 716460 Rheinmetall 703000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 NVIDIA 918422 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Infineon 623100 DroneShield A2DMAA Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Bank 514000 RENK RENK73 Siemens 723610
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Waffenruhe in Nahost bröckelt: DAX schließt im Minus -- Straße von Hormus im Blick - Ölpreis steigt -- D-Wave, Broadcom, Rüstungsaktien, Siemens Energy, Ölaktien, TUI im Fokus
Top News
Siemens Energy-Aktie unter Druck: Analyst sieht trotz jüngstem Kurssprung weiter deutliches Potenzial Siemens Energy-Aktie unter Druck: Analyst sieht trotz jüngstem Kurssprung weiter deutliches Potenzial
Anthropic-Aktie schon ab Oktober an der Börse? Insider geben Einblick in milliardenschweren IPO Anthropic-Aktie schon ab Oktober an der Börse? Insider geben Einblick in milliardenschweren IPO
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-PVR: flatexDEGIRO SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.04.26 17:45 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
flatexDEGIRO AG
33,66 EUR 0,28 EUR 0,84%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: flatexDEGIRO SE
flatexDEGIRO SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.04.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: flatexDEGIRO SE
Street: Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
Postal code: 60312
City: Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IRBZTADXJB6757

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Europe SAS
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.85 % 0.00 % 4.85 % 110134548
Previous notification 5.052 % 0 % 5.052 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
3703436 1642509 3.36 % 1.49 %
Total 5345945 4.85 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
08 Apr 2026


09.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO SE
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2305402  09.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu flatexDEGIRO AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
12:31flatexDEGIRO BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:16flatexDEGIRO BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.03.2026flatexDEGIRO BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.03.2026flatexDEGIRO BuyDeutsche Bank AG
03.03.2026flatexDEGIRO BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
12:31flatexDEGIRO BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:16flatexDEGIRO BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.03.2026flatexDEGIRO BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.03.2026flatexDEGIRO BuyDeutsche Bank AG
03.03.2026flatexDEGIRO BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.02.2026flatexDEGIRO HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
11.02.2026flatexDEGIRO HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
27.11.2025flatexDEGIRO HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
22.10.2025flatexDEGIRO HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
16.07.2025flatexDEGIRO HaltenWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.07.2022flatexDEGIRO UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für flatexDEGIRO AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen