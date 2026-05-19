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EQS-PVR: flatexDEGIRO SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.05.26 17:45 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: flatexDEGIRO SE
flatexDEGIRO SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.05.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: flatexDEGIRO SE
Street: Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
Postal code: 60312
City: Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IRBZTADXJB6757

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Europe SAS
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.09 % 0.00 % 5.09 % 110134548
Previous notification 4.8540 % 0.00 % 4.8540 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000FTG1111 3566005 2039495 3.24 % 1.85 %
Total 5605500 5.09 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
19 May 2026


20.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO SE
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2330042  20.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu flatexDEGIRO AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026flatexDEGIRO BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.04.2026flatexDEGIRO BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.04.2026flatexDEGIRO BuyDeutsche Bank AG
24.04.2026flatexDEGIRO BuyUBS AG
22.04.2026flatexDEGIRO HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026flatexDEGIRO BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.04.2026flatexDEGIRO BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.04.2026flatexDEGIRO BuyDeutsche Bank AG
24.04.2026flatexDEGIRO BuyUBS AG
14.04.2026flatexDEGIRO BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.04.2026flatexDEGIRO HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
26.02.2026flatexDEGIRO HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
11.02.2026flatexDEGIRO HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
27.11.2025flatexDEGIRO HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
22.10.2025flatexDEGIRO HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.07.2022flatexDEGIRO UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für flatexDEGIRO AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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