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EQS-PVR: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.04.26 16:39 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.04.2026 / 16:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Street: Else-Kröner-Straße 1
Postal code: 61352
City: Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: FMR LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.58 % 0.00 % 4.58 % 563237277
Previous notification 4.52 % 0.00 % 4.52 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005785604 0 25773838 0.00 % 4.58 %
Total 25773838 4.58 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC % % %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holdings LLC % % %
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company % % %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
FMTC Holdings LLC % % %
Fidelity Management Trust Company % % %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holdings LLC % % %
FIAM LLC % % %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Advisory Holdings LLC % % %
Strategic Advisers LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
3% threshold crossed downwards by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC. 

Date
16 Apr 2026


16.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2310016  16.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)

DatumRatingAnalyst
13.03.2026Fresenius SECo OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.03.2026Fresenius SECo OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.03.2026Fresenius SECo OverweightBarclays Capital
10.03.2026Fresenius SECo BuyUBS AG
04.03.2026Fresenius SECo OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.03.2026Fresenius SECo OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.03.2026Fresenius SECo OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.03.2026Fresenius SECo OverweightBarclays Capital
10.03.2026Fresenius SECo BuyUBS AG
04.03.2026Fresenius SECo OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.02.2026Fresenius SECo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.2025Fresenius SECo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.04.2025Fresenius SECo Market-PerformBernstein Research
26.02.2025Fresenius SECo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.02.2025Fresenius SECo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.11.2021Fresenius SECo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
30.07.2021Fresenius SECo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
23.07.2021Fresenius SECo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
17.03.2021Fresenius SECo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
23.02.2021Fresenius SECo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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