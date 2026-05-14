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EQS-PVR: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.05.26 07:31 Uhr
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Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.05.2026 / 07:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Street: Else-Kröner-Straße 1
Postal code: 61352
City: Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.95 % 0.00 % 2.95 % 563237277
Previous notification 3.04 % 0.00 % 3.04 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005785604 0 16598740 0 % 2.95 %
Total 16598740 2.95 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 May 2026


15.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2327900  15.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)

DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026Fresenius SECo KaufenDZ BANK
08.05.2026Fresenius SECo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.05.2026Fresenius SECo BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
08.05.2026Fresenius SECo BuyUBS AG
08.05.2026Fresenius SECo OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026Fresenius SECo KaufenDZ BANK
08.05.2026Fresenius SECo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.05.2026Fresenius SECo BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
08.05.2026Fresenius SECo BuyUBS AG
08.05.2026Fresenius SECo OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.04.2026Fresenius SECo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.02.2026Fresenius SECo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.2025Fresenius SECo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.04.2025Fresenius SECo Market-PerformBernstein Research
26.02.2025Fresenius SECo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.11.2021Fresenius SECo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
30.07.2021Fresenius SECo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
23.07.2021Fresenius SECo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
17.03.2021Fresenius SECo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
23.02.2021Fresenius SECo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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