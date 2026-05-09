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EQS-PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.05.26 18:28 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.05.2026 / 18:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Gerresheimer AG
Street: Peter-Müller-Str. 3
Postal code: 40468
City: Duesseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Nationale-Nederlanden Levenverzekering Maatschappij N.V.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 9.07 % 10.73 % 19.80 % 34540000
Previous notification 8.79 % 11.35 % 20.13 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LD6E6 0 3133666 0 % 9.07 %
Total 3133666 9.07 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 2897644 8.39 %
Right Of Use Open 28000 0.08 %
Call Option 18.12.2026 77000 0.22 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 68410 0.20 %
    Total 3071054 8.89 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 26.03.2036 Cash 633518 1.83 %
      Total 633518 1.83 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. 8.75 % % 8.75 %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % 7.58 % 7.75 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
12 May 2026


13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2327074  13.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Gerresheimer AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
28.04.2026Gerresheimer UnderweightBarclays Capital
16.03.2026Gerresheimer UnderperformBernstein Research
24.02.2026Gerresheimer SellUBS AG
16.02.2026Gerresheimer HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.02.2026Gerresheimer HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.02.2026Gerresheimer OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.02.2026Gerresheimer BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
16.01.2026Gerresheimer BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
23.12.2025Gerresheimer BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
21.10.2025Gerresheimer BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.02.2026Gerresheimer HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.02.2026Gerresheimer HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.02.2026Gerresheimer HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.02.2026Gerresheimer NeutralUBS AG
11.02.2026Gerresheimer Equal WeightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
28.04.2026Gerresheimer UnderweightBarclays Capital
16.03.2026Gerresheimer UnderperformBernstein Research
24.02.2026Gerresheimer SellUBS AG
12.02.2026Gerresheimer UnderperformBernstein Research
11.02.2026Gerresheimer VerkaufenDZ BANK

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