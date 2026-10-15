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EQS-PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.10.2026 / 13:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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With reference to the voting rights notification (the “Notification”) of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. dated October 06, 2026, we were provided with the details required under Section 43 (1) WpHG, as the voting rights of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Gerresheimer AG have reached and exceeded the 10% threshold pursuant to Sections 33 and 34 WpHG.
 
A. Objectives of the acquisition of the voting rights (Section 43 (1) sentence 3 WpHG)
With regard to the voting rights held or attributed to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. directly and indirectly, we
provide the following information about the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights:
  1. The increase in voting rights which triggered the Notification does not serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of ordinary course client facilitation activity.
  2. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. may in the next twelve months acquire further voting rights in Gerresheimer AG in the context of ordinary course client facilitation activity and/or in the normal course of its affiliates business as portfolio management companies. The future decision of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to buy or sell Gerresheimer AG shares will depend on the trading strategies of its clients, the hedging strategies associated to its clients’ transactions and/or in the normal course of its affiliates business as portfolio management companies (as applicable).
  3. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., does not intend to influence the composition of the management board, supervisory board, or any other administrative body of Gerresheimer AG. Engagement or voting activity is in the general course of business conducted on behalf of, and in the interest of, clients of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  4. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure of
    Gerresheimer AG, in particular not to the ratio between equity and debt financing or the dividend policy.
B. Origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights (Section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG)
With regard to the origin of the funds used, the acquisition and attribution of voting rights by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was carried out in the context of its client facilitation activities in the ordinary course of business and/or in the normal course of its affiliates business as portfolio management companies. The increase was financed by a combination of external and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc’s own funds.
 

15.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
LEI Code: 5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2415744  15.10.2026 CET/CEST

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